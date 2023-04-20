Heineken scores big in Owerri with ‘Cheers to All Fans’ campaign

There was real excitement in the air at the Chilis Bar, Owerri on Tuesday when Real Madrid sealed their place in the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League. The Heartland State was agog with the Heineken ‘Cheers to All Fans’ Campaign’ as the Premium beer brand was on hand to make the Champions League night a memorable one for the scores of fans and loyal consumers that made it to the exquisite Chilis Bar, Owerri. With Real Madrid coming into the secondleg tie with a two-goal advantage, the odds were readily stalked against Chelsea. However, smart fans from all walks of life who found their way to the Chilis Bar were glad about their decision as they enjoyed an unforgettable viewing experience with the Premium beer brand from the stable of Nigerian Breweries PLC. Chelsea fans and Real Madrid supporters as well as consumers of Heineken thronged the Chilis Bar where they soaked in the fun even after the 90 minutes of action was over at Stamford Bridge. In the end, everyone was a winner with plenty of Heineken merchandise freely given out to the fans and loyal consumers.
