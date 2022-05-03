Heineken takes UEFA Champions League magic to Enugu

…as Man City dare Real Madrid for final ticket

The Coal City of Enugu is next on the cards for the Heineken Champions League magic as Real Madrid and Manchester City are fired up for a winnertakes- all contest at the Santiago Bernabeau. Fans and loyal consumers of Heineken are set for an exciting live match viewing experience at the Villa Toscana, Enugu where the international premium brand has guaranteed a fun-filled night. Manchester City and Real Madrid played out a sevengoal thriller in their first leg meeting at the Etihad Stadium and another explosive encounter is anticipated in the Spanish capital on Wednesday. JustasNigerianstar, Samuel Chukwueze, will lead in FC Villarreal’s comeback bid of 2-0 first leg deficit result against former champions, Liverpool, this evening at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Spain. With instant giveaways and prizes already on the ground, fans are guaranteed to be winners in their own right no matter the outcome of the titanic match between Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola’s men. While the best of music is expected to be dished out by the duo of Ruger and Crowd Kontroller who will be performing for the fans at intervals, the presence of football legends Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi will be adding glitz to the night’s glamour. The former Super Eagles stars who were part of the recent Champions League trophy tour held in the two cities of Lagos and Abuja will be keen to know along with the fans the team that would be battling for the iconic trophy later this month in Paris. Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Chinwe Greg-Egu, assured the fans and loyal consumers in Enugu they are in for a great time as she reckons the great successes recorded in Lagos and Asaba during similar campaigns. “The best of Champions League football and entertainment in an exquisite atmosphere are promises we have kept over the years and would do again on Wednesday in Enugu,” she said.

