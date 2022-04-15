Heineken Trophy Tour: Dare commends Nigerian Breweries

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, on Wednesday applauded the effort of Nigerian Breweries Plc through its Heineken brand for bringing the iconic UEFA Champions League trophy to Nigeria. The minister, who received some of the management team of the company and the Heineken Trophy Tour Ambassador, Clarence Seedorf, in his office at the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja said that Heineken Trophy Tour and the brand’s consistent sponsorship of UEFA Champions League no doubt gives an average Nigerian youth to aspire and achieve his set goals.

“This is the most glamorous club cup in the world and second most important after the FIFA World Cup and over the years, Nigerian youths have been following the tournament every season and when Heineken decides to bring the trophy to Nigeria, it is a good opportunity for millions of Nigerian youths to see at close range the cup great footballers in the world have lifted while playing in the tournament.

“Nigeria is a football loving nation, that has had a strong attachment to the Champions League over the years and the Tour Ambassador, Clarence Seedorf, is one of the most successful players in UEFA Champions League history, as he is the first and currently the only player to have won the UEFA Champions League Trophy with three clubs and many of our youths that are privileged to have a picture opportunity with him during his short stay will have memory of the program,” he remarked. The Minister also tasked Nigerian youths to take advantage of the platform Heineken has provided to reach the pinnacle of their chosen careers.

