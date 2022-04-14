Sports

Heineken Uniites Real Madrid, Chelsea Fans with Davido, Reekado Magic

Posted on

The energetic performances of top music artists, Davido and Reekado marked the climax of an already spectacular Champions League night in which Real Madrid booked their passage into the semi-final phase ahead of Chelsea. Courtesy of International Premium beer, Heineken, fans and loyal customers at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos bothered less about the final outcome as they enjoyed the unique viewing experience of the epic clash at Santiago Bernabeau. With the Champions League trophy itself in town in the company of football legend, Clarence Seedorf, it was always anticipated that a thrilling experience was on the card for everyone signed on for the unique Heineken Experience. The tone for a fun-filled day was set with Seedorf, Nigeria football legends, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi as well as top officials of Nigeria Breweries addressing the press at the company’s bar on activities for this year’s Champions League trophy tour. Next up was the Faceoff challenge where after the heavy showers in the metropolis, it rained goals in the game between Team Davido and Team Heineken.

 

