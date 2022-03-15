Sports

Heineken’s magical night: Harry Song, others, unite fans in UCL duels

It was indeed a magical night of football as fans and consumers celebrated till late hour following a dramatic passage of Real Madrid into the quarter final phase of the UEFA Champions League at the expense of Paris Saint Germain.

 

Courtesy of International Premium beer, Heineken, fans of UEFA Champions League were provided with premium viewing experience at the Golden Tulip in Asaba which was a follow up to same experience a day earlier in Port Harcourt when fans enjoyed the Liverpool’s lone goal defeat to Inter Milan.

 

But on Wednesday night, while Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in 17 minutes to become the match winner has he turned the fortune of Galaticos around in the quest for 14th Champions League title, the real winners were the fans of both sides who are united after the thrilling encounter and enjoyed the exhilarating performances from top Hip hop star, Harry Song Badboy Timz as well as DJ Alonso but not forgetting Shody the Turn Up king who moderated the whole session.

 

Aside the bragging rights enjoyed by the fans of the winning teams, Heineken also engaged and rewarded fans and consumers at interval of the match as well as the end of the match.

 

