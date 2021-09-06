News

Heirs Holdings appoints Andrew Alli as Non-Executive Director

Pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings (HH) yesterday announced the appointment of Andrew Alli to its Board of Directors.

 

The appointment is effective on August 26. Andrew brings considerable experience in senior management and multisector investment across the African continent.

 

He served as the President/ CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), where he oversaw the institution’s growth from a start-up to a world-class institution, and catalyst for African funded infrastructure projects across the continent.

 

 

Prior to this role, he held a series of positions in investment banking and with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in South Africa and Nigeria.

 

The appointment comes as Heirs Holdings’ investment portfolio accelerates its ambitious expansion in energy and infrastructure, across Africa.

 

Recently, Heirs announced the launch of its mass retail insurance play, demonstrating its determination to improve lives and transform Africa

