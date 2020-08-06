Heirs Holdings appoints Okeke group executive director

Pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings (HH), has announced the appointment of Dan Okeke as Group Executive Director. In a statement, the company said the appointment took effect from August 1, 2020. According to the statement, “Mr. Okeke joins HH following a distinguished three-decade career at the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), where he most recently served as an Executive Director, responsible for leading consumer, commercial and public-sector businesses.

“At HH, he will be responsible for business coordination and growth across Heirs Holdings’ portfolio of pan-African investments in the power, financial services, oil and gas, hospitality, real estate, healthcare, and financial technology sectors.

“Heirs Holdings is a family-owned investment company committed to improving lives and transforming Africa. Our portfolio spans the power, oil and gas, financial services, hospitality, real estate, and healthcare sectors, operating in twenty-three countries worldwide.

“Driven by the Africapitalism philosophy of the Group’s founder, Tony Elumelu, which positions the private sector as the catalyst of African growth and seeks both social and economic returns on investment, Heirs Holdings invests for the long-term, bringing strategic capital, sector expertise, a track record of business turnaround accomplishment and operational excellence to companies within its investment portfolio.

“Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Heirs Holdings has recorded consistent business success across its portfolio of investments.” Commenting on the appointment, Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Elumelu, stated: “As we continue to grow in scale and complexity, Dan’s appointment demonstrates our on-going commitment to institutionalisation.

