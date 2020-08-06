Business

Heirs Holdings appoints Okeke group executive director

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Heirs Holdings appoints Okeke group executive director

Pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings (HH), has announced the appointment of Dan Okeke as Group Executive Director. In a statement, the company said the appointment took effect from August 1, 2020. According to the statement, “Mr. Okeke joins HH following a distinguished three-decade career at the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), where he most recently served as an Executive Director, responsible for leading consumer, commercial and public-sector businesses.

“At HH, he will be responsible for business coordination and growth across Heirs Holdings’ portfolio of pan-African investments in the power, financial services, oil and gas, hospitality, real estate, healthcare, and financial technology sectors.

“Heirs Holdings is a family-owned investment company committed to improving lives and transforming Africa. Our portfolio spans the power, oil and gas, financial services, hospitality, real estate, and healthcare sectors, operating in twenty-three countries worldwide.

“Driven by the Africapitalism philosophy of the Group’s founder, Tony Elumelu, which positions the private sector as the catalyst of African growth and seeks both social and economic returns on investment, Heirs Holdings invests for the long-term, bringing strategic capital, sector expertise, a track record of business turnaround accomplishment and operational excellence to companies within its investment portfolio.

“Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Heirs Holdings has recorded consistent business success across its portfolio of investments.” Commenting on the appointment, Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Elumelu, stated: “As we continue to grow in scale and complexity, Dan’s appointment demonstrates our on-going commitment to institutionalisation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: ‘Insurers deserve more tax relief’

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

An Edo State-based insurance practitioner, Mr Tella Adekunle, has advised the Federal Government to give tax holiday for insurance firms to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the sector.   Adekunle, who gave the advice in Benin, said that COVID- 19 had slowed down patronage on insurance products and interventions were needed to enable insurance […]
Business Top Stories

Forex: Naira stable on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The naira stayed stable at N461/$1 on the parallel market yesterday, as traders appeared confused about whether the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) adjustment of the exchange rate at the official window by 5.54 per cent to N381 per dollar from N361/$ on Tuesday, meant that the apex bank had officially devalued the local currency […]
Business

Bank of Industry increases support to MSMEs by 56.3%

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In demonstration of its commitment to the development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, the Bank of Industry (BoI) made a total disbursement of N53.0 billion to the segment in 2019, a 56.3 per cent year-on-year increase from the N33.9 billion disbursed in 2018. This was announced at the bank’s 60th […]

%d bloggers like this: