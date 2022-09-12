Heirs Holdings graduates 54 management trainees

Leading pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings (HH), recently held the graduation ceremony for the pioneer cohort of the oraganisation’s Graduate Trainee Programme, following a rigorous six-month handson work and learning experience.

The programme is driven by Heirs Academy, a world-class learning institution, established to support professional growth and career progression across Heirs Holdings. Out of over 18,000 applicants, 60 trainees were inducted into the programme, with 54 young professionals graduating.

The trainees completed an immersive six-month capacity-building programme, combining learning and direct work experience, gained while rotating across investee companies of Heirs Holdings, including United Capital, Transcorp Group, Avon HMO, Avon Medical Practice, Africa Prudential, Afriland Properties, Heirs Oil & Gas, Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs Insurance Limited.

Iwoware Christopher, giving the valedictory speech on behalf of the 2022 cohort, was full of profound gratitude and thanks to the academy and management of Heirs Holdings for the opportunity.

