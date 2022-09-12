News

Heirs Holdings graduates 54 management trainees

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leading pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings (HH), recently held the graduation ceremony for the pioneer cohort of the oraganisation’s Graduate Trainee Programme, following a rigorous six-month handson work and learning experience.

The programme is driven by Heirs Academy, a world-class learning institution, established to support professional growth and career progression across Heirs Holdings. Out of over 18,000 applicants, 60 trainees were inducted into the programme, with 54 young professionals graduating.

The trainees completed an immersive six-month capacity-building programme, combining learning and direct work experience, gained while rotating across investee companies of Heirs Holdings, including United Capital, Transcorp Group, Avon HMO, Avon Medical Practice, Africa Prudential, Afriland Properties, Heirs Oil & Gas, Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs Insurance Limited.

 

Iwoware Christopher, giving the valedictory speech on behalf of the 2022 cohort, was full of profound gratitude and thanks to the academy and management of Heirs Holdings for the opportunity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

arewa consultative forum acf
News

ACF calls for investigation into Abia cattle market attack

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the Abia State government and the state police command for the prompt response to the attack at the new Abia cattle market in Omuma Ozo. ACF spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe in a statement in Kaduna on Friday night called for an investigation into the incident so assuage the filling […]
News Top Stories

Constitution review won’t take Nigeria anywhere –Arogbofa, Olatubora

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The immediate past Secretary General of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Organisation, Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, condemned the ongoing Constitution Review by the National Assembly, stating that the exercise will not yield the desired result. According to Arogbofa, the 1999 constitution as amended bear the mark of the military, hence the inability of previous governments to successfully […]
News

Ntekim-Rex: PDP demands probe into police, hospitals roles in his death

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately commence investigations into the roles allegedly played by police and some hospitals in the unfortunate death of Master David Ntekim-Rex by suspected armed robbers in Jibowu, Lagos. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica