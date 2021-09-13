Heirs Holdings picks director

Pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings, has appointed Andrew Alli to its Board of Directors.

A statement by the firm explained that the appointment came as Heirs Holdings’ investment portfolio acceler- ates its ambitious expansion in energy and infrastructure, across Africa. Alli has experience in senior management and multisector investment across the African continent.

He has served as the president/ Chief executive officer of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), where he oversaw the institutions’ growth from a start-up to a world-class institution, and catalyst for African funded infrastructure projects across the continent.

Prior to this role, he has held a series of positions in investment banking and with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in South Africa and Nigeria

