Heirs Holdings picks director

Pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings, has appointed Andrew Alli to its Board of Directors.

 

A statement by the firm explained that the appointment came as Heirs Holdings’ investment portfolio acceler-  ates its ambitious expansion in energy and infrastructure, across Africa. Alli has experience in senior management and multisector investment across the African continent.

 

He has served as the president/ Chief executive officer of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), where he oversaw the institutions’ growth from a start-up to a world-class institution, and catalyst for African funded infrastructure projects across the continent.

 

Prior to this role, he has held a series of positions in investment banking and with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in South Africa and Nigeria

