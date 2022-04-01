Business

Heirs Insurance launches ‘Her Motor Plan

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) has demonstrated its commitment to gender inclusion with the launch of its motor insurance plan for women, Her Motor Plan, which offers to its subscribers 24-hour road rescue and vehicle repair services, as well as access to an exclusive community of likeminded businesswomen. The launch was held on March 31, 2022, at the Heirs Insurance headquarters, Heirs Towers, and pulled female business icons from all walks of life to celebrate the drive and enthusiasm of all women.

Guests included the 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko—brand ambassador for Heirs Insurance— Lanre Da Silva, celebrated fashion designer; Nkiru Anumudu, Nigerian businesswoman, and many others. According to a press release: “Her Motor Insurance Plan is an affordable, yet holistic comprehensive motor insurance plan offering coverage and support involving the mechanical breakdown of vehicles. It provides allday protection and coverage for vehicles against road accidents, theft, or fire. Other benefits include towing service, free vehicle tracker and medical support in the case of an accident.

“The launch of this plan not only reinforces the company’s efforts towards improving lives in Nigeria by promoting gender inclusion, but it also demonstrates its commitment towards democratising insurance through the availability of value- adding insurance products that are simple to understand and accessible.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Hackers demand $70m to restore data held by companies hit in cyberattack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hackers suspected to be behind a mass extortion attack that affected hundreds of companies worldwide late on Sunday demanded $70 million to restore the data they are holding ransom, according to a posting on a dark web site. The demand was posted on a blog typically used by the REvil cybercrime gang, a Russia-linked […]
Business

BMW will create up to 6,000 new jobs next year, CEO says

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

BMW plans to create up to 6,000 new jobs next year to prepare for growing demand for its electric vehicles, the carmaker’s CEO told German daily Muenchner Merkur.   BMW is on a very good path through the transformation and has its plants prepared for e-mobility, Oliver Zipse was quoted as saying in an interview […]
Business

Total mulls N115.97bn revenue from Nigeria in 3 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Total Nigeria Plc has projected a rise in its revenue to N115.97 billion for the first three months of 2021 (Q1, 2021).   This is a projection of 157.7 per cent increase from the figure recorded in Q3 2020. This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm sent to the Nigerian Stock […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica