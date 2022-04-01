Heirs Insurance launches ‘Her Motor Plan

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) has demonstrated its commitment to gender inclusion with the launch of its motor insurance plan for women, Her Motor Plan, which offers to its subscribers 24-hour road rescue and vehicle repair services, as well as access to an exclusive community of likeminded businesswomen. The launch was held on March 31, 2022, at the Heirs Insurance headquarters, Heirs Towers, and pulled female business icons from all walks of life to celebrate the drive and enthusiasm of all women.

Guests included the 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko—brand ambassador for Heirs Insurance— Lanre Da Silva, celebrated fashion designer; Nkiru Anumudu, Nigerian businesswoman, and many others. According to a press release: “Her Motor Insurance Plan is an affordable, yet holistic comprehensive motor insurance plan offering coverage and support involving the mechanical breakdown of vehicles. It provides allday protection and coverage for vehicles against road accidents, theft, or fire. Other benefits include towing service, free vehicle tracker and medical support in the case of an accident.

“The launch of this plan not only reinforces the company’s efforts towards improving lives in Nigeria by promoting gender inclusion, but it also demonstrates its commitment towards democratising insurance through the availability of value- adding insurance products that are simple to understand and accessible.”

