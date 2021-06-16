Business

Heirs Life Assurance, Avon Medical partner on Blood Donor Day

Newly launched specialist life insurance company, Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), has partnered Avon Medical to organise a blood drive in commemoration of the 2021 World Blood Donor Day. The event, which was held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the ultramodern Avon Medical Dialysis Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, had individuals present to donate blood for those in dire need of medical attention. This year’s edition, the first partnership between both companies, set out to increase awareness of the importance of safe blood for transfusion and highlight the critical role voluntary blood donors play in national health.

The Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Life Assurance, Ifesinachi Okpagu, stated that the partnership is in line with the company’s goal of promoting, not just the importance of life insurance, but wholesome living. She said: “At the core of our business operations at Heirs Life Assurance is care for people and their families and we are pleased to have demonstrated this with our partnership with Avon Medical. There are several statistics that show that blood donation is of much benefit to the end user as much as it is to donors and here today, we are raising awareness for the need to encourage this culture and celebrate as many that have come out to be superheroes.”

Shekinah Olagunju, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Avon Medical, also expressed delight in the partnership, describing it as laudable especially as it helps both companies further their commitment to building a healthier nation and, in the process, improving the economy and transforming Africa; values held by the companies within the Heirs Holdings group portfolio. Since its official launch on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Heirs Life has continued to actively push its offering of life insurance that is simple, quick, accessible, and reliable with its array of value adding products, served on several easy-to-use platforms. Heirs Life’s product offerings comprise of insurance-backed savings plans and life insurance security for individuals, families, children’s education, debtors, creditors, entrepreneurs, and employees. The company is backed by top-notch Reinsurers to provide second-layer security for its clients’ insurance portfolios.

