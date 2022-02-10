Business

Heirs Life launches annuity campaign

Posted on

Specialist digital life insurance company, Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), has rolled out an awareness campaign for its pension-regulated annuity plan, promising retirees a steady income for as long as they live. According to a press release, the premise of the plan is for people to retire without financial worries as the plan pays policyholders a guaranteed pension for life. Last year, Lagos State government announced Heirs Life as one of the few life insurance companies providing Annuity plan to its pensioners, demonstrating the government’s confidence in the company, which only launched last year. Since then, the company has partnered with several organisations to provide the Annuity plan to their employees. According to the Managing Director, Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, these partnerships are testament to the confidence regulators and other partners have in the company’s capacity to fulfil its promises and its consistent delivery of service excellence.

He said: “Pensioners have every reason to live life confidently as the Annuity Plan takes care of the worries of retirement, specifically, the uncertainty of the future. We are delighted to provide Annuity to pensioners in Nigeria. “We consider this as a big win because it is an indication that our customers, regulators, and government agencies are confident in our promise of service excellence. At Heirs Life, we continue to address the specific needs of different audience segments in line with our mission to make insurance accessible to everyone.”

 

Our Reporters

