News

Heirs Oil & Gas announces CEO and board appointments

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…welcomes Igiehon as CEO

Heirs Oil & Gas (HHOG), the leading African integrated energy company, has announced the appointment of Osayande Igiehon as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 4, 2021, together with a distinguished non-executive board, bringing together leading industry figures, with considerable global and regional experience. Heirs Holdings Limited’s (HH) portfolio company, HHOG, completed the acquisition of OML17 in January 2021, in one of the largest oil and gas financings in Africa in more than a decade, with a financing component of $1.1 billion.

The transaction represents a further implementation of the HH Group strategy of creating the leading integrated energy business in Africa. Through a series of strategic portfolio holdings, HH is executing this strategy. Most recently, affiliate company, Transcorp, made a $300 million acquisition of Afam Power, increasing the Group’s installed electricity generating capacity to 2,000MW. Igiehon, who joins from the Royal Dutch Shell (Shell), where he was previously a Vice- President with the Group in The Hague, Netherlands, brings over 27 years of experience and expertise in the oil and gas sector with Shell, where he held a series of senior management positions.

Mr. Igiehon previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Gabon, where he led the successful turnaround of the operational, safety and financial performance. HHOG is also pleased to announce the appointment of the following distinguished private sector and senior industry leaders to the Board: Tony O. Elumelu, CON is the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp), and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation. Sally Udoma, who previously served as general counsel for Chevron Europe, Eurasia, and the Middle East Exploration and Production. Previously, she was general counsel for Sasol Chevron Consulting Limited and managing counsel at the London Legal Service Centre for Chevron Global Upstream and Gas.

She has also served as general counsel and general manager for Chevron Nigeria Limited. Anil Dua is a founding partner at Gateway Partners Limited, a private equity fund specialising in dynamic growth markets including Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Prior to this, Mr. Dua worked for over 35 years with Standard Chartered Bank in Asia, Africa, Europe and the US, where he held various roles including Regional CEO West Africa and Regional Head of Origination and Client Coverage, Africa.

Ahmadu Kida Musa, who previously served as Deputy Managing Director of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, has over 32 years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry and brings considerable expertise in Nigerian oil and gas. Stanley Lawson currently serves on the board of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. He is Managing Partner at Financial Advisory & Investment Consultants Ltd. Dr Lawson previously occupied the position of Group Executive Director- Finance & Accounts at Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. Samuel Nwanze is the Chief Finance Officer at Heirs Oil and Gas. Prior to this, he was the Chief Investment Officer at Heirs Holdings responsible for investment and capital management.

Commenting, Mr. Igiehon stated: “HHOG represents an extraordinary opportunity to create Africa’s first true integrated energy company, with a mission to ensure that Africa’s natural resources are directed toward value creation in Africa, powered by sustainable, robust and abundant African energy. I am excited to join the Heirs Oil and Gas leadership team and look forward to the opportunity to transform the energy sector, purposefully address Africa’s energy needs and improve the lives of people across Africa.” The Chairman of the Board, Tony O. Elumelu, CON, stated: “I am delighted to welcome our new board members. We are building a role model institution for African businesses and our investment in human capital is a further strong demonstration of our intent. The regional and global expertise of our board members will serve to further drive value creation to our continent, as we execute our goal of becoming Africa’s largest, indigenous, integrated, energy company.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps halt recapitalisation of insurance sector

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has directed the National Insurance Commission (NIACOM) to suspend the planned December 31, 2020 mandatory deadline for the first phase of 50% – 60% of the minimum paid up share capital for insurance and reinsurance companies. The House said the suspension should be for at least a minimum of six months […]
News

Flood: Warri-Uvwie drainage to ready by 2022 –Okowa

Posted on Author Ola James

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday said that the storm drainage projects executed by the state government in parts of Warri and Effurun in Warri South Local Government Area and Uvwie Local Government Area of the state would be ready in 2022. He gave the assurance while addressing newsmen shortly after the inspection of […]
News

NUC: Nigeria can’t operate 100% e-learning programmes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said Nigeria would not be able to operate a 100 per cent elearning programme due to the issues of poor infrastructure, power and internet access bedeviling the country. NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary Academics, Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica