Heirs restates commitment to make insurance accessible

The managements of Heirs underwriting firms have restated their commitments to make insurance accessible to every Nigerian irrespective of location and professional engagements.

The underwriters consisting of Heirs Life and Heirs Insurance, which is the general arm, disclosed this to the media on Friday in Lagos, saying their entrance into the sector would redefine a number of things, especially with regard to how some Nigerians view insurance.

They also disclosed that both arms, Heirs Life and Heirs Insurance, had recapitalised to the tune of N8 billion and N10 billion respectively. Speaking at the briefing, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Life, Mr. Niyi Onifade, described the negative impression some people have about insurance as a myth.

According to him, “we are pursuing our vision and mission vigorously. We are impacting lives. “People say a lot of negative things about insurance. The truth is that, over time, some companies have disappointed their customers. “But today, regulations have changed things. Our vision is to make insurance a lifestyle for people by making every interaction very simple in terms of proposal form or policy document.

“Simplicity is our mantra. If you make insurance accessible, people will buy. “We will make insurance reliable because what is most important to the customer is reliability; to do this, you must have the financial capacity.

“We will do everything to ensure that people would want to buy our products. People are believing more in insurance through us. “Everything we do is backed by technology.

The advantage for us is that we came in when Covid-19 was a big issue. “It has been a very beautiful journey. We have come to democratise insurance in Nigeria.

We want to give you a promise that we will not fail. “We also act fast apart from these. Everything about us is fast. We pay claims within 24 hours after processing all the documents.”

While disclosing that Heirs was in talks with United Bank for Africa for bancassurance operation, the managing director noted that despite being new in the industry, the Lagos State Government had already appointed the Life segment as one of those handling its annuity programme.

On her part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Insurance, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, said the vision and mission of the company to ensure the customer comes first was not negotiable.

She said: “We have simple products. We are coming from different channels.

We are going to access the hinterlands where others have not been able to go. “We have a lot of new products and with time we will begin to churn them out

Like this: Like Loading...