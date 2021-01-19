Business

Heirs yet to balance $80m on OML 17 purchase

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

TIMETABLE
TNOG and SPDC have mapped out timetable on payment of balance for OML 17

 

 

Heirs Holdings Limited and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Transcorp) is owing Shell $80 million balance on the much celebrated sale of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17, New Telegraph gathered.

The company, TNOG, would pay the $80 million balance on OML 17 at an agreed time, a source close to the deals told this newspaper.

“There is $80 million balance to be paid. Despite this, the deal for the sale of Shell’s stakes in OML 17 to TNOG is one of the highlights for the industry,” he said after his anonymity was guaranteed.

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) also gave an hint on this in a document sighted by this newspaper. It maintained that total amount for a consideration on the sale is $533 million.

 

“A total of $453 million was paid at completion with the balance to be paid over an agreed period,” the document read.

The document continued: “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), has completed the sale of its 30 per cent interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 in the Eastern Niger Delta, and associated infrastructure, to TNOG Oil and Gas Limited, a related company of Heirs Holdings Limited and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), for a consideration of $533 million.

“A total of $453 million was paid at completion with the balance to be paid over an agreed period.

“Completion follows the receipt of all approvals from the relevant authorities of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

SPDC will, according to a statement, “retain its interest in the Port Harcourt Industrial and Residential Areas, which fall within the lease area.

“SPDC is committed to transfer OML 17 in an orderly and responsible manner to the new owner, which will help to provide a sustainable long-term plan to unlock its full potential.

“The sale also enables SPDC to focus on supporting the Federal Government of Nigeria’s  national

 

energy agenda in its remaining OMLs through oil and gas production, payment of royalties, taxes and levies as well as advancing local content and providing social investments.”

 

Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director of SPDC and Country Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, said: “As with previous divestments, we will facilitate a successful transition to new ownership. Shell has been in Nigeria for over 60 years and remains committed to a long-term presence here.”

The other SPDC JV partners, Total E&P Nigeria Limited and Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, have also assigned their interests of 10 per cent and five per cent respectively, in the lease, ultimately giving TNOG Oil and Gas Limited a 45% interest in OML 17.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lender flosts life insurance subsidiary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc at the weekend announced that it had obtained all required regulatory approvals as well as a licence from the National Insurance Commission to establish a wholly-owned Life Insurance subsidiary to be known and referred to as Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited (SIIL).   The group in a statement signed by Chidi Okezie, […]
Business

NSIA weighs investment strategy to deliver on returns

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

CONFIDENCE   The Authority continues to monitor market conditions       Despite the increasing uncertainty in the business environment occasioned by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic crisis, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has said that it is depending on its investment strategy to continue to deliver positive returns in the long term.   The […]
Business

EndSARS: Traders seek govt intervention to restart businesses

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

  …they lost over N1m each to looting—Report As efforts are been made to reboot the economy after the #EndSARS protests, most traders and other small business that were looted by hoodlums who hijacked the protest have said that they won’t be able to return to normalcy unless they receive any form of intervention from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica