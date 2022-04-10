Held hostage by hospital after childbirth

Ordinarily, the birth of a new born baby brings joy, unbridled gladness to the heart of the parents. When the Adebola family had their set of twins on January 15, the flow of joy made them to forget for a moment the immediate past pains of labour to the mother.

But they had no inkling that they were not leaving the hospital soon after delivery, owing to their inability to pick their discharge bills. According to Taofeek Adebola, their bill was N180,000 and with the help of relatives and fr

iends, they were able to pay N85,000 but that wasn’t enough to discharge them. The hospital management refused to let them go home unless they get their full payment from the Adebolas. Taofeek Adebola, the father of the twins, said he put down his land document, assuring the hospital management that he would pay up fully as soon as possible and collect back his documents.

But the hospital management would not hear any of his pleas. Adijat Adebola, the mother, said: “My husband even gave them his land title but the hospital declined, asking for cash. I have been surviving on alms. I beg from people who come visiting their relatives and at times, f

rom the nurses. The hospital refused to let me go beyond the perimeter of our room (ward). When visitors come visiting, I can’t and dare not see them off beyond the reception.” She recounted when a visitor came to see her. As she saw the visitor off to the reception with one of the twins in her arms, one of the nurses pushed her roughly to go back inside the ward thinking she wanted to run away. “I politely protested that I couldn’t have run away with one baby while the other twin is with my older daughter sitting inside the ward.

But they didn’t listen to me. Instead, they pushed me and shouted at me. I felt bad, told my husband upon his visitation to us in the hospital, we both cried and prayed to God to provide for us, send us immediate helper.”

She said she feels choked and caged because they are not allowed to see beyond the walls of her ward and the reception. Mrs. Adebola said she didn’t plan for this set of twins because she already had four children, more so, she has a family planning tool actively inserted her body. “Already, we had stopped child bearing especially as I have clocked 42. That was why I went for family planning but it’s obvious it failed and the result is this twins. I believe it is destiny.

These children have been destined to come to the world; perhaps, a mistake to come through poor channel like us” she explained. She said her family members have rallied for her and have been able to raise what they could for her but it just wasn’t enough. Mrs. Adebola who lives on number 8,Alafia street, Agbado Oja, a boundary between Lagos and Ogun State, said she hawks local herbs while her husband is a land surveyor. She is however calling on well-meaning Nigerians to come to her rescue, so that she can have proper environment to take care of her twins and feed well.

She added that the hospital has stopped attending to her and the babies. And to go for dressing of the CS part on her stomach on every three days, she must pay N500 for that.

“That is the only time we have dealings with the hospital officials. They said since they have discharged us and we don’t have money to pay, they can no longer attend to us. And whenever I complain to them, they will say they don’t have business with me anymore,” she said.

Mrs. Adebola lamented further that she has been at the hospital since January 14 and no longer convenient on the hospital bed with her babies. She said she struggled to bath her babies by herself and it is not really convenient for her.

“I am begging well-meaning Nigerians and government to help me and my husband, so that we can come out of this hospital and go out find means of survival and be able to take care of our children. Help us in God’s name,” she pleaded. Meanwhile, Sunday Telegraph saw two other mothers, who were also held for their inability to pay their hospital bills.

