Helen Paul, Ajebo, others to shut down Atlanta as Gyration & Chill with Elenu and Friends holds April 7

Come April 7, 2023, the city of Atlanta will experience the best of comedy and music with the 2023 edition of Gyration and Chill with Elenu and Friends; the star-studded comedy concert which has spanned for two years is put together by long time Nigerian stand-up comedian, Akinlami Babatunde Julius widely known as Elenu.

Speaking to journalists via the popular Zoom video App, the talented comedian, who also doubles as an entertainment consultant while hinting on what the event is about, said the event promises to be an evening of music, comedy and the best of fun, he also went on to revealed some of the lineup of comedy stars to expect at the show and its acceptability so far.

“Gyration and Chill with Elenu and Friends kicked off in 2021, which was the year after COVID-19, prior to that, I organised Elenu live in Atlanta in 2018 and 2019 respectively. On July 2, 2021, my company, De Premium Entertainment LLC, an Atlanta-based and American registered company, is an entertainment and Logistics company. Then on Feb 11, 2022, we produced the 2nd edition, still in Atlanta, and it featured my mentor and boss, Guinness record holder and Box Office breaker, Ayo Makun”

“The third edition has been scheduled to hold on Good Friday April 7, 2023 to feature Acapella from Nigeria, Ajebo also from Nigeria, Helen Paul; she is based here in Atlanta, McPc from Houston and Mc Morris from Toronto. It’s going to be a Chill evening of cool music, comedy and merry making; with these line-ups, all set and confirmed, you can be sure to have an even better show than next year.”

Speaking further on the services his company, De Premium Entertainment LLC offers, other things he does and the challenging of organising events in Atlanta, the talented event host and producer, said: “While it may not be easy, as an event producer, it is my Job to give a brand, the reason to invest or sponsor you outrightly. Small Nigerian businesses who will support in their own very appreciated ways but there’s a bulk some that never adds up to the crowd most times but Passion keeps us going hard and learning from mistakes.”

