Helicopter ran out of fuel before crash – AIB

A new twist was uncovered in the Bell 206B helicopter which crashed on August 28, 2020 in Opebi area of Lagos, killing all passengers on board. Preliminary report of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) released yesterday revealed that there was no fuel left in the tanks of Bell 206B 111 helicopter. The helicopter was operated by Quorum Aviation Limited.

The AIB’s report said that the helicopter, with the registration number: 5N-BQW, had 3:15 minutes endurance fuel, while the estimated flight time was 2:45hrs.

According to the report, rather than the 2:45hrs of estimated flight time to Lagos from Port Harcourt, the aircraft crashed at 2:59hrs, indicating 14 minutes behind estimated time. Besides, it was not clear how the fuel, which ought to last for 3:15hrs could be empty at 2:59hrs of the flight.

The report indicated that the aircraft had no fuel jettisoning capability. The report further revealed that the helicopter was topped to full tank capacity on August 27, 2020, stressing that after re-fuelling, 10 minutes of engine run and 20 minutes of test flight were carried out the same day at Port Harcourt. It said: “The helicopter has an endurance of 3:24hrs.

operational flight plan filed by the pilot indicated an endurance of 3:15hrs and an estimated flight time of 2:45hrs. The helicopter engine was started at 09:15hrs. “The helicopter took off at 09:20hrs. The helicopter crashed at 12:14hrs. There was no fuel left in the fuel tanks after the crash. The mast and main rotor blades were found intact during the post-crash inspection.”

Besides, the preliminary report revealed that the pilot’s last medical examination was valid till August 6, 2020, 22 days before the crash. It added that there was no evidence to show that an application for the exemption provided by the All Operators’ Letter (AOL) DG020/20 had been submitted to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) by the pilot as at the time of the crash.

The report added that the pilot’s last Proficiency Check was valid till August 24, 2020, which was four days before the crash. Again, AIB said there was no evidence to show that an application for the exemption provided by the AOL DG018/20 had been submitted to the regulatory agency.

It, however, noted that the helicopter had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness. Quorum Aviation said it is not true that there was no evidence of application to the NCAA for exemption regarding the pilot’s proficiency license.

Reacting to this, Managing Director and Accountable Manager, Quorum Aviation Limited, Abiola Lawal, said seven days to the expiration of the pilot’s proficiency, the company wrote a letter to the Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the 18th August, 2020 requesting the extension and exemption.

Lawal stated that the letter was written based on the exemption document by the NCAA to all Nigerian operators with Ref: NCAA/ DOT/GEN012/20/002. The aircraft crashed on August 28, 2020. The three souls onboard died as a result of the impact of the crash.

