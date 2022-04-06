Business

Helios partners Sojitz on W/African gas downstream businesses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Helios Investment Partners and Sojitz Corporation one of the leading conglomerate investment and trading houses listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange has announced the completion of the sale by Helios of a 25 per cent interest in the holding company of Axxela, the largest private-sector gas distributor in Nigeria.

 

The transaction marks Sojitz’s first significant equity investment in Africa, indicating its growth ambitions on the continent and serving as a blueprint for future collaboration in Africa between Helios and Sojitz across a range of sectors.

 

As like-minded shareholders, Helios and Sojitz expect to accelerate further growth of Axxela’s business by leveraging Sojitz’s expertise in developing gas and power infrastructure projects and providing lower-carbon energy solutions to industrial customers globally.

Axxela is a pioneering energy infrastructure company at the forefront of delivering cleaner, cheaper and more reliable energy to industrial customers across West Africa.

 

Its operations support the utilisation of Nigeria’s vast domestic gas resource to drive industrial growth while also facilitating fuel switching by industries to gas, reducing CO2, Nitric Oxide and Sulfur Oxide emissions, which enables the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FBNQuest: Nigeria’s external reserves may hit $40bn by year-end

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s external reserves, which have been heading north in recent weeks, could hit $40 billion by the end of the year if the Federal Government returns to the Eurobond market to raise $2.2 billion, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. In a note obtained by New Telegraph on Monday, the analysts stated that the country’s […]
Business

Jeva Store Nigeria assures of new experience in e-commerce

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Advancements in technology have changed the way people relate and information is now accessible virtually anywhere and the internet has continued to aid globalisation.   These advancements have huge potential for developing countries like Nigeria and have greatly impacted trade in terms of e-commerce. The level of e-commerce transactions conducted in Nigeria have increased exponentially […]
Business

NICON Insurance faults report on Senate summons

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The management of NICON Insurance Limited has faulted a report on its invitation to the Senate over failure to remit pension fund to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).   In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the insurance firm recalled the report, which stated that the Nigerian Senate had summoned the firm over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica