“Hello Africa!” radio show now on Ujima Radio Bristol UK

African arts, music and culture is taking center stage as “Hello Africa!” Show is now airing on Ujima Radio Bristol UK. Beats Fuzion UK’s ‘Hello Africa’ show chose to feature on Ujima Radio because of company’s work ethics and reputation in the United Kingdom media.

According to the Producer and Presenter of “Hello Africa!”, Leslie Anyanwu aka Uncle Les, “Hello Africa!” is a two hour musical journey of the African continent aimed at showcasing the very rich African art and culture as captured by the multi-genre music forms and expressed by the talented artists both from the Motherland beyond. It not only features the old and nostalgic sounds but also the contemporary and emerging artists as well.

“Hello Africa!” cuts across ages, races and the different listener demographics who listen to and appreciate good music.” So far, the radio show is finding new listeners all over the world with people tuning in from the United States, South America, Asia, all over Europe, Africa and even Australia.

And thanks to the Ujima Radio “Listen Again” service which can be found on the Ujima Radio website and the Beats Fuzion UK MixCloud.com account, listeners can playback and enjoy previous episodes of the show down to the very first one which was aired in April 2020. “Hello Africa!” is a weekly show which airs every Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 4pm (British Standard Time) According to Uncle Les, it is the ideal family show modelled after “more music and less talk” and boasts of a really positive and refreshing vibe.

And it continues to attract the attention of music artists who see it as the credible platform to offer and showcase their art and talent not just to the UK listener public but also to the whole world. Ujima Radio based in Bristol UK is a very unique platform with so much pedigree in the radio broadcasting industry in the United Kingdom.

Launched in 2008, Ujima radio created a lasting impact on not just the wider Bristol Community but also globally with a web based digital player and DAB radio. It is also worthy to note that one of the former presenters Marvin Rees is currently the Mayor of Bristol.

Hence, the contributions of this radio station in showcasing the rich diversity of the Bristol community has not only won numerous awards for the city as the Best Place to Live In the UK but for the station as well with the 2015 National Diversity Awards – Race, Faith & Religion and the 2016 Community Radio Awards – Station of the Year

So, it is no wonder that Beats Fuzion UK, the Bristol based music and events promoter chose to take their one-of-a-kind radio Show “Hello Africa!” to Ujima. And the results of this radio program have been outstanding. Beats Fuzion UK can be contacted via their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and also via email with beatsfuzionuk@gmail.com.

