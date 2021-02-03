Beats Fuzion UK in partnership with Roael Entertainment Jamaica has announced the commencement of the first ever “Hello Africa!” Singing Contest open to all music artists from Africa or into any of the African music genres.

This is following the successful impact of the Beats Fuzion “Hello Africa!” show which is currently being aired on Ujima 98 FM Bristol, UK and listened to all around the world.

With this move, Beats Fuzion and Roael Entertainment wish to attract nominations from upcoming and emerging music African artists from Africa and other parts of the world.

Eligibility criteria is simple. Artists are required to follow Beats Fuzion UK on Instagram and Twitter as well as required to submit a video of themselves singing their song preceded by a short bio introducing themselves, their song as well as their name, age, their preferred genre, why they want to become a music artist as well as one unique thing about themselves.

Entries are to be submitted to beatsfuzionuk@gmail.com on or before 11:59pm (GMT) Wednesday March 17, 2021. Winner will be announced on Wednesday March 31, 2021 via the Beats Fuzion Instagram page.

The winner will receive a cash prize of $1,000 as well as a one album contract which. The entire production cost of the album will be undertaken at zero cost to the winning artist.

