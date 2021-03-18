News

Help bring back 10,000 detained Nigerians, Lawan begs Saudi govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, appealed to the Government of Saudi Arabia, to assist Nigeria in repatriating 10,000 citizens held in detention in Saudi Arabia. Lawan made the appeal when the Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Nigeria, Faisal Eebraheem Alghamdi, paid a visit to his office at the National Assembly, Abuja. While stressing on the role of the Ninth Assembly in ensuring compliance to bilateral and multi-lateral agreements entered into by the Nigerian government, he disclosed that ongoing efforts were underway to evacuate citizens held back in Saudi Arabia.

He said: “This legislative arm of government is always conscious of ensuring that our government plays its role in bilateral and multilateral dispositions that our government has decided to go into. “Saudi Arabia and Nigeria established a very solid relationship for a long time, and the relationship has been growing every year. I want to assure you that this arm of government will work with you as the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia. “We are aware that some of our pilgrims in the past had issues in Saudi Arabia, thousands of them are in detention and, therefore, as a country we have taken conscious decisions to ensure that we continue to educate and enlighten our citizens. “This is especially for those going to Saudi Arabia for Ummrah of Hajj, that when they get there, they perform their religious rites and return to Nigeria.

“This is to minimize and possibly avoid people going there and not coming back. I want to assure you that we will continue to support the National Hajj Commission in educating our pilgrims and, of course, the State Welfare Boards across the country. “Our country is also making a lot of efforts to ensure we evacuate our citizens who are now in Saudi Arabia and who we believe should be back home. I want to use this medium to seek the support of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the government to work with us in this respect to get our citizens back. “Presently, we have over ten thousand Nigerians who are not registered and who are held in detention. It is our desire to ensure that we get these people out of the country and bring them back home. “I want to assure you that the relationship between these two great countries – Saudi Arabia and Nigeria – can only go higher and better.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Scholarship: PTDF tasks beneficiaries on research, inventions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has urged beneficiaries of its Local Scholarship Scheme (LSS) to engage in quality research that would develop technological inventions capable of further boosting capacity of the country’s petroleum industry and bridge the existing manpower skills’ gap while finding solutions to existing challenges in the sector. PTDF Executive Secretary, Dr. […]
News

Military: We’re set to stamp out criminality across country

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…to execute President’s order to the letter The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Thursday, assured of its renewed commitment to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality afflicting the nation. Apart from terrorism in the North East, which has lingered for over 10 years, the state is confronted with other security challenges, occasioned by […]
News

Romney, Senate Republicans pave way for vote on Trump Supreme Court pick

Posted on Author Reporter

  Senate Republicans including Mitt Romney on Tuesday lined up behind President Donald Trump’s push to widen the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority, leaving Democrats little hope of blocking a confirmation vote on a nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that could come before the November 3 election. Romney, a rare Trump critic among […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica