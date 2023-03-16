Help Obidient Movt dislodge Ebeano Cult, clerics appeal to Enugu voters

The Enugu State branch of the National Network of Evangelical Ministers (NNEM) has appealed to voters to join forces with the Obidient Movement to vote out the controversial Ebeano political confraternity on Saturday. The Chairman Revd Peter Anikwe, the Secretary, Pastor Ephraim Ugwu, and the Public Relations Officer, Pastor Ifeanyi Nnaji made the appeal.

“The Ebeano cult is like cancer which has been metastasizing in Enugu since 1999,” they said. Accusing the Ebeano group of violence and greed, the ministers noted that the only time Enugu witnessed substantial progress since the return of democracy in 1999 was from 2007 to 2015 because “Governor Sullivan Chime heroically threw the desperadoes and bandits out of political relevance”. The clerics expressed shock at Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s support for the group despite the stiff opposition of Enugu leaders including Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry. Ebeano, a member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was founded during the Chimaraoke Nnamani administration.

