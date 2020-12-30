Metro & Crime

Help us fight COVID-19, Abiodun begs monarchs

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday sought the support and cooperation of traditional rulers in curbing the spread of coronavirus in Ogun State. The governor made the call while declaring open the statutory meeting of the state Council of Obas, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

 

According to the governor, the monarchs who are the closest to the people, have strong roles to play in ensuring their respective domains are protected from the pandemic. Abiodun, who lauded the traditional rulers in supporting the state government in combating the virus during the first wave, urged them to continue to be more accessible, receptive and responsive to their people and the government “as occasions demand”.

 

He reiterated his administration’s strong belief in an all-inclusive government, saying it shall continue to make it a point of duty to consult the monarchs for advice and guidance. Abiodun added that his administration would continue to ensure that efforts of the traditional rulers in the development and progress of the state were duly rewarded by adequately seeing to their welfare.

 

“We will continue to address the yearnings of this Council, and indeed strive to meet the aspirations of our people as we all join hands to bring more development to our state.

 

“I wish to encourage our revered monarchs, as the custodians of our culture and tradition, to be more accessible, receptive and responsive to the people and government as occasion demands.

 

“More than ever before, the traditional institutions should continue to intensify efforts on activities that can further the course of peaceful co-existence within and around the state while also cooperating with the state government and its designated agencies to ensure that the dividend of democracy is enjoyed by all and sundry.

 

“I am most certain that our dear state will continue to benefit from the collective wisdom, knowledge and proficiency of all Obas that are in abundance across the Traditional Councils of the state,” the governor said.

 

Expressing appreciation to the Council under the leadership of the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, for the unrelenting support and counsel to government, Abiodun charged the royal fathers to contribute effectively to debates and resolutions that would in turn promote the socio-cultural, economic and well-being of the entire people of Ogun State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sapele/Ologbo/Benin Road: Group commends Omo-Agege for intervention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger Delta Emerging Youths Initiative, a pro Niger Delta group has applauded the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his timely intervention to remedy the very bad Sapele/Ologbo/ Benin axis of the East-West federal highway. National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Felix Akpoyibo gave the commendation in a statement issued in Benin, Sunday. He […]
Metro & Crime

UI Convocation: Your plans to break ASUU has failed, Ibadan zone tells Olayinka

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Ibadan zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (comprising the University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Osun State University and Kwara State University) Thursday described the resolve of the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka to conduct the 2020 Convocation and Foundation […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Kwara imposes partial lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Kwara State government has imposed a partial lockdown in the state between 12 am and 4:30 am until further notice as part of new COVID-19 guidelines. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday, the Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Technical Committee, who is also the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica