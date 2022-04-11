Helping orphans, empowering the vulnerable part of my business – Susan Chanel Beauty CEO

Entrepreneurs are usually preoccupied with devising how to conquer new territories, which is critical to the survival of their business and relevance in a highly competitive environment.

However, Susan Esisi, CEO of Susan Chanel Beauty, the number one skincare brand in Nigeria, has been mixing business with massive role out of philanthropic initiatives and ideas to bring an end to hunger and hard life among Nigerians.

The ace cosmetologist is beautiful inside-out. Her beauty discharges towards everything around her. The industrious businesswoman has been carrying the burdens of orphans, destitute children and vulnerable women in her heart.

The enterprising owner of Susan Chanel Beauty chose not to jump from Dubai to Fransisco on vacations like her friends and colleagues, but rather apportions a reasonable chunk of her profit to ensure that those not as privileged as her taste good life.

The UNILAG alumni has taken charity to an uncommon level by adopting orphans and sending them to school.

“Every successful business and every successful CEO owe humanity a duty which must be paid by giving back to society. Philanthropy offers us an avenue to discharge our duty to humanity,” the CEO of Susan Chanel Beauty said.

Speaking further, the founder of Susan Chanel Beauty said: “There are so many philanthropic initiatives we can think of. Personally, I have adopted children who I am sponsoring in school. I also do donate regularly to orphanages.

“Aside from donations to orphanages and charitable causes, I give cooked food or foodstuff to the needy at least once in two months. That is what I am doing today. I even announced on social media a few days ago.”

Speaking further during an interview session with reporters, the Managing Director of Susan Chanel Beauty said: “I was brought up to remember and care for the less privileged in society. Consequently, I have integrated that ideal into my business. I want the Susan Chanel brand to be known for giving back to society.

“We cannot pretend that our society does not have people who struggle to have even one meal in a day. They are around in large numbers. And the least, the well-heeled in society can do is to save a neighbour from hunger.”

Consequently, God and nature has continued to reward and establish her brand as the most sort-after in the country, with her business expanding to Ghana, South Africa, Canada, United Kingdom, United States and other parts of the world.

