Sports

Henderson added to England squad for Nations League games

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has been added to the England squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany, the FA said on Tuesday.

Henderson was not part of manager Gareth Southgate’s initial squad after missing Liverpool’s last three games in all competitions due to a hamstring injury but the club said he was recovering well.

“Henderson has made good progress in his recovery from a hamstring problem and is set to return to full training this week,” Liverpool said in a statement.

The 32-year-old, who has won 69 caps, has made one international appearance this year in a 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland in March.

His return to the England squad comes after Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips withdrew due to a shoulder problem.

England, who have two wins and two draws from their four group matches so far, play Italy in Milan on Friday and host Germany at Wembley three days later.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

I’m going nowhere, Ozil tells Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

*Vows to see out his contract Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he will stay with the club “through to the last day” of his contract in June 2021. The former Germany international, 31, has not played since the Premier League resumed in June, with manager Mikel Arteta citing “pure football reasons”. But Ozil dismissed reports […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea hold Man United, Palace beat Fulham

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United and Chelsea ground out a drab goalless draw in the Old Trafford rain that will convince no-one either side will be challenging for the Premier League this season.     Chelsea will probably be happier with a point and might have had more if United skipper Harry Maguire had been punished for wrapping […]
Sports

EPL: Man City thrash Newcastle to go three points clear

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Manchester City shrugged off the disappointment of their Champions League semi-final exit at Real Madrid to sweep aside Newcastle United and open a threepoint lead at the top of the Premier League.   The reigning champions took advantage of Liverpool’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur with an impressive response that not only strengthened their position at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica