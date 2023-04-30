News

Henderson Set To Leave Manchester United

Barring the last-minute changes there are strong indications that Henderson is set to leave Manchester United permanently.

The 26-year-old would prefer a move away from Old Trafford rather than returning and playing second fiddle to David de Gea.

Sources privy to the development revealed on Friday that De Gea is in advanced talks with United over a new contract.

The Spaniard has accepted a pay cut as part of his new deal but is set to retain his spot as the first-choice goalkeeper at United.

Henderson is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest after he grew frustrated waiting for opportunities to challenge De Gea for his spot in the United starting XI.

Sources close to United that Henderson now considers a return to United ‘impossible’ after hearing of De Gea’s contract news.

He is desperate to work his way back into Gareth Southgate’s England squad and knows that is only possible with guaranteed first-team football.

Nottingham Forest is open to signing Henderson on a permanent deal if they survive relegation, but Steve Cooper’s side are set for a nervy end to the season with just one point separating them from the bottom three.

Prior to his injury, Henderson was in great form for Forest, keeping six clean sheets in 20 appearances across all competitions.

