Henderson Set To Leave Manchester United

Barring the last-minute changes there are strong indications that Henderson is set to leave Manchester United permanently.

The 26-year-old would prefer a move away from Old Trafford rather than returning and playing second fiddle to David de Gea.

Sources privy to the development revealed on Friday that De Gea is in advanced talks with United over a new contract.

The Spaniard has accepted a pay cut as part of his new deal but is set to retain his spot as the first-choice goalkeeper at United.