Henderson signs new Man United deal

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new contract with the club until June 2025.
The 23-year-old spent the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.
On Tuesday Henderson was named in the England squad for September’s Nations League games, reports the BBC.
He said: “The faith the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper.”
He made 86 appearances for the Blades after joining them in 2018, helping them to promotion to the Premier League in his first year.
Last season they finished ninth in the top flight with Henderson impressing as first-choice keeper.
Henderson, who has the option to extend his contract by another year, has been with Manchester United since the age of 14 and received his first England call-up in October 2019.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said “We are delighted Dean has signed his new contract. He had another great season at Sheffield United, where he gained a lot of experience and grew both as a player and a person.
“We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad.”

