Henkel launches research, technology in pry schools

Henkel Nigeria Limited has launched a research and technology programme tagged; ‘Researchers’ World’ in primary schools to inspire young aspiring scientists. The programme was organised in seven selected primary schools in Ibadan, Oyo State. According to the company, Henkel’s Researchers’ World programme is part of its efforts to empower young talents through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Managing Director of Henkel Nigeria, Rajat Kapur, said the plan is to spread the Researchers’ World programme across various states in Nigeria.

He said it will soon be launched in Lagos State, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and other key states in the country. The intent, according to him, is to revive the students’ interests in science and make research fun for the students towards STEM for the overall development of the country in the long run. “Researchers’ World is an educational initiative designed by Henkel to introduce elementary school children to the fascinating world of science through specific learning objectives and encourage them to explore the world of science and make research.” Teachers from the seven schools where the programme took place over the past several months have confirmed that the initiative has rejuvenated a notable level of interest in the students to pursue careers in science and technology.

