Henkel Nigeria appoints 2 advisors

Henkel Nigeria has appointed Guy Murray- Bruce and an economist, Bismarck Rewane to its advisory council. Both Advisors have a strong business acumen and are wellknown in Nigeria for their respective areas of expertise. The Chairman and Managing Director of Henkel Nigeria, Rajat Kapur said that he was delighted to have such professionally distinguished Nigerians on th company’s advisory council. Murray-Bruce has a long track record of successful management. Also, Rewane is the managing director and chief executive officer of Financial Derivatives Company. He has more than 30 years of experience as an economist, banker, and financial analyst

