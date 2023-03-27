Business

Henkel Nigeria appoints 2 advisors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Henkel Nigeria has appointed Guy Murray- Bruce and an economist, Bismarck Rewane to its advisory council. Both Advisors have a strong business acumen and are wellknown in Nigeria for their respective areas of expertise. The Chairman and Managing Director of Henkel Nigeria, Rajat Kapur said that he was delighted to have such professionally distinguished Nigerians on th company’s advisory council. Murray-Bruce has a long track record of successful management. Also, Rewane is the managing director and chief executive officer of Financial Derivatives Company. He has more than 30 years of experience as an economist, banker, and financial analyst

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Adeosun to emerge 12th president of CIS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) concluded preparation for the investiture of its 12th President and Chairman of Governing Board, Mr Oluwole Ololade Adeosun. At the event, scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Muson Centre, Lagos, Adeosun shall be sworn-in and decorated with the paraphernalia of office in line with CIS’ convention. The Institute, […]
Business

Fintech: ‘African revenues could grow to $30bn by 2025’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

As the fastest-growing start-up industry in Africa, African fintech has been projected to hit an eatimatef revenue of $30 billion by the year 2025. According to McKinsey & Company, the regional sector raised over $1.3 billion in 2021 alone. It added that the success of fintech companies was being fuelled by several trends, including increasing […]
Business

Lender wins ‘Holding Group Category’ award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has been declared winner of the ‘Holding Group Category’ of the Next 100 Global Awards 2020. Organised by the International Finance Magazine, Global Banking & Finance Review, the Next 100 Global Awards recognises organisations with exceptional strategy, achievements, dedication and leadership. Some of the criteria […]

Leave a Reply