Henkel Nigeria appoints advisors

Henkel Nigeria has appointed Guy Murray- Bruce, a prominent business leader and Bismark Rewane, an acclaimed economist to its advisory council. Both advisors have a strong business acumen and are wellknown in Nigeria for their respective areas of expertise. Guy Murray-Bruce, is a passionate leader with first class communication skills and a long track record of successful management. He is educated to a very high level in business administration, with an extensive knowledge of all current economic, social and regulatory issues in the media, communications and entertainment sector. A few of his notable positions include president of Silverbird Group, chairman of the Board, Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria, national director, Miss Supranational and special adviser Entertainment and Tourism Bayelsa State government.
