Henkel Nigeria appoints advisors

Henkel Nigeria has appointed Guy Murray- Bruce, a prominent business leader and Bismark Rewane, an acclaimed economist to its advisory council. Both advisors have a strong business acumen and are wellknown in Nigeria for their respective areas of expertise. Guy Murray-Bruce, is a passionate leader with first class communication skills and a long track record of successful management. He is educated to a very high level in business administration, with an extensive knowledge of all current economic, social and regulatory issues in the media, communications and entertainment sector. A few of his notable positions include president of Silverbird Group, chairman of the Board, Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria, national director, Miss Supranational and special adviser Entertainment and Tourism Bayelsa State government.

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following the sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 18 gainers and losers apiece to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index […]
The non-oil sector has been tipped to drive the economy in the second half of 2021. Inflation which has maintained an upward trend in most part of the first half is seen to continue to moderate in line with the trend in the last two months in the first half period. Based on the expected […]
The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), have published final guidance confirming that stablecoin arrangements should observe international standards for payment, clearing and settlement systems, according to a BIS press release. Investopedia defines stablecoins as cryptocurrencies that have their value pegged, […]

