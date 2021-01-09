News

Henkel Nigeria Team visits children’s homes

Days ago, staff of Henkel Nigeria used the opportunity of the 2020 United Nations International Volunteering Day to visit two children’s homes in the vicinity of the company’s Ibadan factory.

These are His Heritage Home, a transitional and care shelter for orphans and vulnerable children and The Tabitha Home, a formal care and transitional home for orphans and vulnerable children. WAW detergents, food materials, groceries and stationeries were donated to the children’s homes with the visits in line with Henkel’s recognition and support of voluntary employee engagement by way of caring for local communities. According to Mr. Aliyu Jibril, Human Resources Manager, Henkel Nigeria, who represented the Managing Director, Mr. Rajat Kapur, “This year has been really tough for many Nigerians. Beyond the need to engage with our neighbours, Christmas is all about giving, hence, we have a responsibility to show how much we care for the most vulnerable amongst us, which are children.

By helping put smiles on their faces, we believe we are making a difference in their lives and them a reason to hope for a better tomorrow”. Responding, Temiloluwa Moronkeji, Chief Executive Officer of His Heritage Homes, thanked the management of Henkel Nigeria for the kind gesture. According to her, the gifts would go a long way to cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and harsh economy. While receiving the gifts on behalf of Tabitha Home also, its CEO, Mrs. Febishola Okonkwo, expressed appreciation, describing it as a timely intervention which demonstrates that Henkel Nigeria is indeed caring, and prayed for the continuous progress of the company.

