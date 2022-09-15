Henkel Researchers’ World berths in Lagos, simplifies science for children

Close to one year after its launch in Ibadan, Oyo State, Researchers’ World is going to Lagos State, to deliver on its unique mandate of introducing children to the fascinating world of science, stimulating their curiosity, and building confidence. Researchers’ World is an out-of-school learning environment from Henkel, a global provider of laundry and homecare, beauty care, and adhesive technologies solutions.

The educational programme simplifies the scientific method and helps children to appreciate science. In the process, participants who are mostly children between the ages of eight and ten learn to apply the experimental method, using critical testing, analysis, interpretation of data, and creativity.

Through specific learning objectives, children gain insight into the process of scientific inquiry. The pilot phase of the training was held at People’s Primary School, Ibadan. According to Rajat Kapur, the Managing Director of Henkel Nigeria, the public primary school was chosen as it is situated near Henkel’s Ibadan plant and the company is committed to empowering young talents and supporting them to flourish in the communities in which it operates. Researchers’ World has reached 152 children and has been to eight schools in Ibadan.

“The programme is Henkel’s way of contributing to scientific literacy, and it includes teaching units for elementary schools in different settings with teaching materials and training courses developed by educational specialists,” Ute Krupp, global coordinator of the programme said. According to Krupp, the programme is designed for children between the ages of eight to ten and takes a holistic approach to teaching and learning by putting children into the role and workplace of an actual researcher. Researchers’ World classes are in research areas that Henkel is active in, such as gluing, washing, personal care, and sustainability. The latter involves teaching children how to save energy, recycle paper, use renewable raw materials, and information about general health.

