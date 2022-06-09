HENRY AGABI announces Titan’s studio Movie titled: CLOSE YOUR EYES.

Executive Director Henry Agbai expresses gratitude as he launches Titan’s studio Movie titled: CLOSE YOUR EYES.

The announcement was made earlier within the week on his instagram page. The much anticipated movie was Directed by Mr Aniedi Awah NOBA also known as Director Noba.

The movie features an appreciable numbers of nollywood stars from the likes of Nazo Ekezie, Shirley Igwe, Melvin Oduah and Henry Agbai who happens to be the Executive Director

Synopsis of Movie .. ..

A desire for vengeance is at play in CLOSE YOUR EYES. A young man wants nothing but to love the new woman in his life especially after his former flame had left him severely burned. What he didn’t bargain for was that those he loved and cared for were only interested in ensuring he never felt safe with his eyes closed!!!

