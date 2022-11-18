Sports

Henry Nwosu: Lagos SWAN applauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has been commended by the leadership and entire body of the Lagos State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria for taking responsibility for former Nigerian international, Henry Nwosu’s treatment. A statement released by leadership of the body led by Debo Oshundun, said the noble gesture is a testament to the government’s policy towards sports development and recognition of the labours of past heroes.

“The last few weeks had been troubling for us when we heard about the predicament of Nwosu, also a friend of Lagos SWAN. Through the reports of our members, we have drawn attention to his plight and elicited responses.” “We sincerely thank the Lagos State Government led by His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for volunteering to take up the full cost of his medical bills as a way of saying thank you to Nwosu who brought smiles to the faces of Nigerians as a player and coach.”

“We are grateful to the governor for always coming to the assistance of our retired athletes in the area of welfare. It would be recalled that Gov. Sanwo- Olu gave Chioma Ajuwa a two-bedroom flat and Patrick Pascal a threebedroom flat for making the country proud,” Oshundun said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Okoye: I’m ready to play for Super Eagles again

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Watford goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has said he is now available for selection by the Super Eagles. Okoye has not played for Nigeria since his blunder against Tunisia cost Nigeria a place in the quarterfinal of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. The fans vilified him as a result. Covid-19 kept him out of the 2022 World […]
Sports

Pulev: Joshua fight will take place on Dec 12

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kubrat Pulev will fight champion Anthony Joshua in a world heavyweight title bout in London on December 12, the Bulgarian claims. Briton Joshua was originally scheduled to fight Pulev, 39, on 20 June but it was postponed because of coronavirus. “It’s official: Pulev vs. Joshua on 12 December in London,” Pulev posted on his official […]
Sports

Lampard: Chelsea deserve delayed start to new season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Frank Lampard has urged the Premier League to push back Chelsea’s start to the 2020-21 season, claiming September 12 is too early for his players to recover properly given their imminent Champions League round-of-16 tie with Bayern Munich. Chelsea face the German champions on Saturday and the chances are that, facing a 3-0 deficit from the home […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica