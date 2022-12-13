Sports

Henry Nwosu: PFAN heaps praises on Okowa, Sanwo-Olu

Charles Ogundiya One of the football bodies in Nigeria, PFAN, has heaped praises on two Nigeria governors, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the prompt attention given to one of their own, exinternationals, Henry Nwosu, who is currently battling with a serious ailment. According to the chairman of the union’s Task Force, Harrison Jalla, the gesture of the two governors have shown that there is hope for the country’s heroes. “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been a pillar of support picking his medical bills and also ensured a proper welfare package was put in place,” a statement signed by Jalla read. “When it became apparent to the handlers that Nwosu needed further medical examination, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s attention was drawn to the plight of Nwosu by Patrick Doyle and Chief Segun Odegbami who stepped in on Wednesday 16th November 2022 to relocate Nwosu to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). “Nwosu is stable after a successful surgery by a dedicated team of Interventional Cardiologists. Medical reports indicate he is recuperating well. “On behalf of all Nigeria Footballers current and retired the PFAN task force say thank you to Governors Okowa and Sanwo-Olu, the St. Finbarrs old Boys Association under the able leadership of Patrick Doyle our own irrepressible chief Segun Odegbami (MON), the Imo state government, the. Minister of Sports Chief Sunday Dare, the NFF and all those who have contributed one way or the other God bless you all.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

