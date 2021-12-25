Hensek Entertainment unveils UBX Okoko

An exciting new act, UBX Okoko, has been unveiled by music imprint, Hensek Entertainment. Born Udeme Ubong Okoko, the Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria- born act, is a singer, songwriter and producer, known professionally as UBX Okoko. Although he just emerged on the scene, his reputation as a versatile artiste whose mastery of music genres such as Afro-pop, R&B, Afrobeat among others is taking firm roots. Apart from being passionate about embracing the originality of his unique African culture and sound, UBX Okoko values education and is a web developer as he studied Computer Science at Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic. During his teenage years, he played instruments in his local church before evolving into a dancer but officially ventured into the music terrain in 2015.

The release of his debut single titled, Nothing, came not long after, in September 2019, marking his introduction into the Nigerian music industry. Unlike many young acts, UBX Okoko already has an impressive body of works to his credit, with a four-track EP, titled; Incoming, released in June 2020 under Hensek Entertainment Records imprint.

The EP boasts of interesting tracks such as You, Incoming, Time and Rotate. UBX Okoko started hugging the limelight in July 2020 when he released a remix of the Incoming, track of his EP of the same title featuring rapper Ice Prince, which has gone on to amass thousands of streams across various platforms. Not stopping there, on December 15, 2020 he collaborated with Fresh Out Magnito to release another hit single, titled; ‘Shayoo, which is still trending at the moment. He is hoping to go further, aiming to lock down three major industry collaborations with some of the top trending A-list stars in the first quarter of 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...