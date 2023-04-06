Her Lucky Day, my most successful film to date –Femi Durojaiye

Femi Durojaiye is a veteran actor; television, movie and digital content producer, whose career in Nollywood spans over three decades. As a commercial model, he has featured in several advertisements, including TV adverts, for popular brands. A creative and talented actor, he has starred in several hit television/ web series and movies, including Crime & Justice Lagos, SuperStory, Tinsel and The Gold Statue. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his career, Project100 Beyond Acting, his film, Her Lucky Day, challenges and other issues

Tell us about your film, Her Lucky Day. What inspired it?

‘Her Lucky Day’ is my most successful to date. It was inspired by my sheer desire to make a better film than my first film, ‘The Donor’, and to compete in the mid-budget film production sector, somewhere just below the big-budget film production.

What were the major challenges you encountered in the production of Her Lucky Day and how were you able to surmount it?

The major challenge was raising the money to shoot, especially as ‘The Donor’ was still struggling to break even. God gave me the grace to dig deep within myself, overlook the limited success of ‘The Donor’ and summon the courage to ask friends and family for another loan (always with an interest) to shoot. I eventually got the money and the result was very fulfilling and rewarding. At the time I had acquired important knowledge on how to compete in the area I was operating. I’m happy things worked out and my investors were very happy they did business with me.

What do you like about acting the most?

The freedom to express myself the best way I can, giving the maximum interpretation and impact to every character I play. It’s absolutely exhilarating.

How and when exactly did you realize you have passion for acting, and how did it happen?

I didn’t really know when it happened. But my childhood had been infused with watching great Indian and Chinese films. I have also watched many important television dramas of yore and captivating stage productions. I guess I loved what I experienced and wanted to give same performances as an actor. Being someone that developed early interest in artefacts, I always visited the Museum Centre at Onikan Lagos where I observe a group of actors training. I knew I needed training for my desire to be an actor, so it was to this group, ‘Mother Africa Theatre Group’ I joined to start my training. It was a case of aspiration meeting opportunity. As they say, the rest is history.

In 2021 you were severely criticised by Nigerian social media users for asking young and aspiring actors to pay N35,000 for movie roles in your production. What really happened?

The uproar was actually the work of ignorant busybodies who didn’t understand what my platform ‘Project100 Beyond Acting’ was and went to town badmouthing what they had no idea about. Project100 is a copyrighted premium Platform that train actors in areas ‘Beyond Acting’ which enables them to be future producers and employers of labour. My main critics, apart from being ignorant, were probably jealous. They are the ones who charge new actors to listen to them just talk about Nollywood, but I’m actually offering same actors more than mere talk but actually a shot at getting their careers started by actually doing what they want to do, which is to act and get a traction on their careers. Nobody in the industry is offering that. Project100 trains and provide new actors the opportunity to get their careers started by acting in actual movies with stars which gives them the confidence and needed visibility; they get introduced to other producers and directors for additional opportunity to act and keep honing their talents and then they get paid. Project100 Beyond Acting offers actors and other talents the perfect opportunity they’re looking for. These are the main reasons talents subscribe to the platform. I guess they’re tired of paying money to hear stories about Nollywood and prefer to have an opportunity to begin their career and get paid while climbing up in the industry. The subscription fee has increased to N100,000. I challenge anyone in Nollywood to offer same premium services for free. One of the ugly parts of Nollywood is that those incapable of creating anything good are the greatest critics of innovation and painstaking creativity. I have thrown a challenge. Let them meet it. Talk Is Cheap.

Who is your inspiration?

The truth is, my inspiration is the word of God as contained in the Holy Bible.

How is your experience working in the industry so far?

It’s been rewarding and satisfactory, with the prospect of things getting even better.

What is your greatest strength as an actor?

The ability to understand the characters I play, and to interpret them.

What is your biggest weakness as an actor, and what have you done to overcome it?

It has to be the proficiency of language and diction. As a perfectionist, I know I can be better and be a master of both. I have always encouraged myself to go for additional training by those who give these classes but I never seem to have the time. Certainly I will do some day. It’s a priority.

Which film or theatre production inspires you the most?

There have been several great films but the ‘Sound of Music’ remains my favourite, the closest to total theatre, and great screenplay.

Who is your favourite actor?

A very tough question. It has to be Lere Paimo (Eda Onile Ola), Sola Sobowale and Denzel Washington. Their prowess as actors is intimidating.

What acting role have you found the most challenging and why?

Unfortunately I haven’t had such challenges, maybe because I haven’t been cast yet in a role I find difficult to understand.

Have you ever had to enact a character that was in opposition to your values and morals?

Yes, when I played a character in the film, ‘Ajantala’, directed by Tunde Olaoye. It was tough getting in touch and in tune with the character – incest, a father sleeping with his daughter and causing her death. My skin crawled! I had to deliver that character and I’m sure I did. It’s tough being an actor!

If you had personality differences with your performing partner, how would you ensure it did not affect the performance?

My personal difference with any actor has nothing to do with the work at hand. I believe absolutely and truthfully in the mantra that ‘The Show Must Go On’. Nothing must come between an actor and his or her performance. Maybe this was why I felt stunned and scandalised by the action of Will Smith at the Oscars. It was unforgivable.

How do you stay mentally and physically healthy as an actor?

I stay a voracious reader, I watch films and I take long quick walks.

Describe your last experience on stage and screen respectively.

My last stage performance was ‘Isale Eko’ at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos. It was directed by Benson Williams. I played a tragic character ‘Prince and King Idewu’. I was so much into character as the rehearsals was intense so much so that weeks after the performance I was still having nightmares of dying. For the screen, it has to be my portrayal of the character ‘Jangfa’ in the hit Series ‘Crime & Justice Lagos ‘, a Showmax Original. My performance was electrifying and my directors were enormously pleased. I enjoyed playing ‘Jangfa’. It was fun.

Are there things you want to do other than acting? Why?

I think I want to be a farmer. I want to be involved in producing large amount of produce that are cheap so that very few will go to bed hungry. Besides I like seeing seeds come to life. It’s magical and mesmerising.

What obstacles have you had to overcome?

I came to Nollywood not knowing anybody of importance to positively affect my career. I have had to prove my mettle every inch of the way with sheer talent and unrelenting grit. Unfortunately, joining cliques didn’t appeal to me. I considered doing so unnecessary. It was a mistake to the extent that one didn’t advance as quickly as ones talent deserves.

Where do you see your career in five years as an actor?

Frankly I can’t say as I’ve moved into filmmaking. It is possible that I’ll act more or less in my films. More of my attention is gradually being taken over by producing my own films and other content. It’s also therefore more likely that I’ll be acting in great productions and therefore my career as an actor will still continue to blossom.

How do you think success has changed your life?

The first is that you become a role model you didn’t plan for and therefore have to remain a good example, especially to young people. Secondly, you become more acutely aware of those who lack and you’re compelled to help when you can which causes one to be grateful for the success one has. Thirdly, success enables more latitude for creativity as certain financial pressures are reduced.

How do you react when you receive a negative review about a performance?

My reaction is always joyful because I see negative reviews as a priceless opportunity to review my craft. Something I should be paying for is freely given to me.

What is your mantra of success?

Trust God, work hard, be just and be above board.

