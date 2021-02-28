Heralding Buhari’s feats

Against regular criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, BIYI ADEGOROYE looks at the recent chronicle of the government’s feats, stating the public deserves more

By all standards, governing a country like Nigeria with a huge population of over 200 million, incredible ethnic diversities and contiguous national challenges cannot pass for a tea party – not even for energetic leaders with age and vitality on their side. Nonetheless, given the fact that his first election into office was in February 2015 after three unsuccessful attempts, followed by a re-election, also in February four years later, appraising the scorecards of President Muhammadu Buhari, now almost who paradoxically almost assumed the sobriquet feBuhari six years ago, may not be out of place.

Reviewing his performance about two years after his re-election, and about three months to the midterm of his last constitutionally sanctioned term poses not challenge.

This is for the fact that President Buhari has cut the job of the journalist out for him, since his campaign promises – security, revamping the economy and anti-graft war – form the yardstick for measuring his scorecard. Hence they formed the ladder on which he rode to power, because the two years preceding the 2015 elections were characterized by crass insecurity epitomized by the fact that the Nigerian flag gave way for insurgent’s symbol in about 14 of the nation’s local governments.

That gloomy period of the nation’s history, the worst after the civil war also saw the terrorists’ horrible incursion into the nation’s capital, torching the UN building and the Nigerian Police Headquarters. So five years and months, down the road, President Spokesman Mr. Femi Adeshina, penultimate week took the rostrum penultimate week to chronicle what he codenamed the unheralded achievements, landmarks and milestones of the President, which he lamented have been “given scant attention by the elite, if even recognised at all.”

Infrastructure He alluded to infrastructure as an area where Buhari would leave his largest footprints, as scores of roads, bridges, rail, airports and gas pipelines have either been constructed or at advanced state. “The Second River Niger Bridge, built with mouth for 16 years under the administration of another political party, is now about 50 per cent completed. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway racing towards completion. “Similarly, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway is being reconstructed just like Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway for the first time in 40 years.

Bonny-Bodo Bridge and road finally underway, more than four decades after it was conceived. Rail projects round the country. Abuja-Kaduna, Warri-Itakpe already in operation, Lagos-Ibadan to be commissioned anytime soon, Ibadan to Kano under works, Kano to Maradi flagged off last week and rand new airports in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Kano. Enugu has been rehabilitated.”

Among other infrastructures are the Headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) completed after decades of lack of will, the local content skyscraper dots the Bayelsa State skyline, the Nnamdi Azikiwe mausoleum completed in Anambra State after 22 years, all by Buhari.

For all these, there were no plaudits; no accolades, but they merely and solely talk about the sore needs the president has not fully addressed. “It reminds me of the line from China Achebe, in Things Fall Apart, about a man and his consort: ‘If I hold her hands, she says; don’t touch. If I hold her foot, she says: Don’t touch, but when I hold her waist beads, she pretends not to know.”

Security A critical part of the agenda he set for himself, security has been at a low ebb though the government has drawn the nation’s attention to its success in this regard. Adeshina acknowledged that Nigeria has very severe challenges, especially with security, which has become the pivot around which other indices of progress and development in any country nation revolves.

“But here we are, battling insurgency, banditry, kidnappings, wanton killings, armed robbery, and ethnic insularity leading to murder and mayhem, and other vicious criminalities. All these can only make a people sad and dolorous.

“The Buhari government is battling insecurity with all it has at its disposal. Naturally, the populace will want faster results, but some things are never by a sudden flight. You don’t just snap your fingers, and the problems disappear.

And in the middle of it all, you must still continue to work, and make the time count for country and the people. Indeed the nation is almost entire on its kneel today as Boko Hara have transmuted into bandits of unimaginable proportion, sacking villages and taking hostages and claiming ransom.

First under this administration was the kidnap of 110 girls at Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State, followed much later by the abduction of Kankar Government College, Katsina and the latest in Government Secondary School, Kagara in Niger State.

Besides the above, the ubiquitous presence of armed herdsmen with their atrocious penchant for kidnapping and plundering of farmlands assumed unprecedented ethnic and criminal dimensions that they threaten the unity of the country.

A number of traditional rulers have either been attacked or killed, even as Boko Haram still record pocket of successes in some part of the North-East.

Economy Safe for the marginal improvement (0.11 per cent) in the nation’s economy in the last quarter of 2020, which saw Nigeria out of recession, the economy has been in the doldrums. Hundreds of companies have closed shop, unemployment jumped above the ceiling to 27 per cent in 2020 as against 23 recorded in 2018, according to figures for the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics.

However, highlight of the presidency in this area was the country’s 97 per cent performance respecting its 2020 N10.8 trillion. Coming at a time annual budgets and how they perform have always been issues in the country,

Adeshina submitted that this feat was worth celebrating especially given its impact on service delivery and the economy Though it was the year of the locust comparable only in the annals of mankind only to the 1918 post World War 1 influenza, national lockdowns was the in thing around the globe, lives were lost in their numbers, economies suffered, 2020 witnessed huge budgetary performance in Nigeria.

“It was also the year Nigeria had resolved to return its budget cycle to January to December. It was achieved, and despite the fact that fallen oil prices compelled a review, the budget at the end of the day achieved 97.7 per cent performance.

“It never happened before. In normal years, without a gripping pandemic, and the need to balance between lives and livelihoods, our budgets never attained such records. You often talk of 50 or 60 per cent performance, at the best.

There were years in the past, when we even had 30% performance. But under Buhari, in a year of collapsed oil prices, and income at about a quarter of what we used to earn, here was 97.7 per cent performance. There must be more fiscal discipline in this government than Nigerians are crediting it for. Private investments in the country also thrived because government provided the enabling environment.

During the period under review, Dangote Refinery, the largest single-train crude oil refinery in the world is at final stage of completion just like Lekki Deep Sea Port, a brand new port to serve as alternative to Apapa Port.

Others are Dangote Fertilizer and Petrochemical plant, Segilola Gold Project in Osun State, described as “Nigeria’s most advanced gold exploration and production project, ”Nigeria’s first ever gold refineries under construction in Ogun State and FCT and Olam’s $150million investment in poultry feed mills, hatchery and breeder farms in Kaduna and Kwara states, commissioned in 2017.

He mentioned the GB Foods N20 billion tomato paste factory in Kebbi, the $250 million brewery by International Breweries Plc, commissioned 2018 in Sagamu, Ogun State, said to be the biggest in West Africa, Indorama Fertilizer Plant Train 2, nearing completion in Port Harcourt and the NLNG Train 7, which will expand the company’s production capacity by more than 30 per cent just as agricultural investment hits six-year high.

Without doubt, some of government’s development programmes for small and medium scale industries, cash transfers, tradermoni and others have assisted a number of Nigeria either with money in their pocket or huge loans to grow their businesses. Governance in the states In view of the inability of the states to pay salaries between 2015, at least 27 it is on record that President Buhari bailed out some of the states out of their predicament. This was in addition to about N700 billion paid to states as refund for repair of federal roads.

The largest chunk of N78 billion went to Rivers State, Adeshina said. All these are in addition to the distribution of Paris Club refunds in excess of $5 billion dollars, owed by previous administrations. Of course, contrary to the presidential spokesman’s claim, these were celebrated then as part of Federal Government’s efforts in helping the nearly insolvent states back to their feet.

Anti-graft war With Nigeria lagging behind in the area of anti-graft war, especially by the rating of the international and local organisations, the government’s anti-corruption war would always come into focus. Undeniably, the government made widespread changes by replacing opacities with is transparency in handling government’s funds.

“The first audited financial report of the NNPC is now done in more than 40 years. The Open Treasury Portal now publishes Federal Government expenditure online. Corruption is being robustly fought.

There is public sector reform in many areas,” Adeshina said. Observers, have stated, however, that when compared with government’s reason for existence, the Buhari government needs do more in some areas which now capture media attention.

Why commending the President’s refusal to grant amnesty to bandits, they want the President’s managers and ministers to do more about publicizing government’s activities without vilifying the media. A public relations analyst and former PDP spokesman in the South-West, Mr. Ayo Fadaka said: “Adeshina has the responsibility to do his job, but where a government doing well, the fact would speak for itself and no huge image laundry will be required.

The current state of affairs in the country is palpable. Only this morning, another set of 300 children have been kidnapped.”

