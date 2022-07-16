Travel & Tourism

Herb-infused jumbo prawn

By Sous Chef Mathias E. Adah
Ingredients:
3 giant prawns, deveined
1/2 cup fresh basil
1/2 cup fresh mint
3 garlic cloves
1 onion clove
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Begin by deveining the prawns. Rinse the prawns and pat dry using a paper towel. Draw a sharp knife lengthwise along the back of the prawn, cutting through the shell. Gently open the prawn and remove the vein. Transfer deveined prawns into a medium-sized bowl.

Then, make the Marinade. Place the remaining ingredients, with the exception of the olive oil, into a food processor fitted with a cutting blade, pulse until roughly chopped. Slowly add the olive oil and pulse until the sauce has a smooth but slightly chunky consistency.

Marinate the prawns: Pour half the sauce onto the prawn and rub the marinade into the flesh, gently lifting the shell to disperse the sauce evenly. Cover and refrigerate for one hour. Grill the Prawns: To grill the prawns, preheat your grill to 450 degree Fahrenheit. Place each prawn onto the hot grill and allow to cook for approximately three to four minutes per side, brush with remaining marinade and serve with butterfly lemon, spaghetti spider, garlic butter sauce, grilled veggies and buttered roasted potatoes.

*Sous Chef Mathias E. Adah, is of Park Inn By Radisson Hotel, Lagos Victoria Island

 

