Herbalist, bricklayer kill mother, four-year-old son for money rituals

A 29-year-old herbalist, Baoku Gbuyi, and a 27-year-old bricklayer, Olamide Odulaja, have allegedly killed a housewife, Modupeola Folorunsho and her four-year-old son, Peter, for money rituals.

Gbuyi and Odulaja were arrested by detectives attached to the Ogun State Police Command. The herbalist was arrested at Awa-Ijebu in Ogun State, while the bricklayer was apprehended in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday.

The suspects, according to the PPRO, were arrested following a report by the victim’s husband at Ijebu-Igbo Division on Sunday, February 14.

The victim’s husband told the police that his wife and his son went out the previous day and were yet to return, and that efforts to locate her and the little boy didn’t yield any positive result.

The PPRO said: “Upon the report, a case of missing person was instituted and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ijebu-Igbo Division, SP Kazeem Solotan, detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance

Like this: Like Loading...