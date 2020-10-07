Herbalist defrauds manager of N3.6m

Lateef Dada Osogbo A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, was told yesterday how a 32-year-old herbalist, Adeyemi Semiu, duped a manager of N3.6 million.

The accused, Semiu, and another man Adeyemi Musibau (35), are facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and fraud. Led in evidence by the O. C. Legal, Mr. Osei Francis, the victim, who is the Project Manager, Ayegbaju International Market, Osogbo, Fadare Oludamola, said the defendant was asked to supply cement worth N3 million which he refused supply but instead threatened him (the complainant).

Oludamola told the court that the defendant collected $20,000 and £5,000 from him until he resigned and ran away because of threat to his life.

He said: “I read in the newspaper in 2016 that some fraudsters were arrested in Ilobu and I saw the picture of the defendant. I called the procurement manager, Ilori Adeniyi, to make a report at the police station and the defendants were arrested.”

However, during cross examination by counsel to the defendant, Mr. Promise Jonnes, the witness admitted that he didn’t have any written document to show that he gave the defendant money or contract. Oludamola said the contract was given to the defendant because the immediate past governor appealed to the company to empower local contractors.

The Investigative Police Officer (IPO), Adetunji Adejare, also told the court how the shrine of the defendants was destroyed by the former governor and four vehicles were recovered from them because they couldn’t give satisfactory account of how they got it. Justice Lifu later adjourned the case to October 29, 2020 for the prosecution to close its case.

