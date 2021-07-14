Herbalist held with human skull in Osun

Police have apprehended a 38-year-old man, Semiu Oyewo, with a human skull in Osun State. The state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, told journalists yesterday that the patrol team, on a routine highway patrol on Ile-Ife-Ibadan Expressway intercepted one Honda Accord car with registration number AGL 412 CD from the suspect and recovered the human skill. Olokode said the suspect confessed to be a herbalist and that he bought the human skull from his co-herbalist, Ige aka Igwe of Apomu who had absconded.

The said suspected human skull was sold for N25,000 while the suspect paid N20,000 with a promise to pay the balance of N5,000. In a related development, the police also paraded four suspected robbers who had been terrorising communities in Ilesa and Osogbo. Olokode said the suspects were hibernating and planning to launch another attack at Halleluyah and Ido-Osun areas of Osogbo before the police operatives from CP’s surveillance swooped on them at Rinsayo area, Osogbo. The suspects are Sunday Olamiposi (21), Olumide Ajayi aka Mighty (20), Ife Michael aka Coded (20) and Kamilu Adeoti (24).

The Police Commissioner, Olokode, disclosed that the suspects had been writing letters to the Ido-Osun and Rinsayo communities on their plan to invade and rob them. He said: “Their modus operandi is that they move from one house to another with cutlasses and rape their female victims.” Also, four other suspects, Hammed Kehinde (18), Musa Nurudeen (19), Ibrahim Kazeem (22) and Ganiyu Musibau (18), were arrested for terrorising Owode-Ede and its environs; snatching bags from unsuspecting victims and attacking Point of Sales (POS) shops and operators. Some suspected motorcycle snatchers, David Emmanuel (22), Ogene Jide (23), Adekanmi Emmanuel (22) and Oriowo Gbenga (20), were also paraded. The commissioner said some of the suspects had confessed to the crimes.

Like this: Like Loading...