Herbalists kill man who approached them for money rituals

Five men are now being interrogated by the Osun State Police Command for their involvement in the ritual killing of one Ayoade Fasesan Moses in the state.

The suspects: Faseun Afolabi, Fadare Afolabi, and one Taiwo, who were paraded by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wole Olokode, at the police headquarters in Osogbo, confessed to the offence.

Other suspects paraded alongside the ritualists for armed robbery were Kolapo Kehinde, 23; Oyeniyi Sodiq, 27; and Olatunji Saheed, 21.

Also paraded were Kolapo Akanmu, 31, and Korede Yekini, 23, who were arrested at different areas and towns in the state.

According to the police boss, the suspect (Faseun Afolabi), who initially denied to have knowledge of the whereabouts of the ritual victim, but confirmed that he knew him, finally confessed to have conspired with two of his cohorts, Fadare Afolabi and Taiwo, surname yet unknown, to kill the victim.

While parading them, the CP revealed that the ritualists had confessed to have butchered and sold the heart of their victim to one Adeleke Kabiru at the cost N15,000, while the head, leg and wrists were sold to Adeleke Kabiru, Oloyede Maruf, Oseni Mukaila and Badmus Sairu.

Olokode said: “However, after the police the investigation, all the suspects were arrested except the said Taiwo, who is now at large, but in no distance time, the police would fish him out.

“It was the principal suspect who led the detectives to Fidibomi Area of Ikirun where the victim was killed, butchered and the remaining parts buried.

“The remains of deceased was exhumed and taken to UNIOSUN morgue for autopsy, where the mother of the victim identified the last cloth worn by her son (victim).

“Efforts are ongoing to nab the fleeing suspect and the arrested ones will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

“The suspect (Faseun Afolabi) who initially denied to have knowledge of the whereabouts of the victim but confirmed that he knew him, finally confessed to have conspired with two of his cohorts Fadare Afolabi and Taiwo surname yet unknown to kill the victim.”

Olokode listed dangerous weapons recovered from the robbery suspects to be one cut-to-size single barrel gun, one laptop computer, a cargo lady motorcycle and five live cartridges.

Speaking with newsmen, Afolabi, one of the herbalists, said: “One 35-year-old, Ayo, came to my place for a money ritual and I told him it’s hard but he insisted on it and as a result of this, I approached another herbalist friend, Fadare Afolabi, who told me that we can use the boy for our own money ritual.

“Fadare called one man called Taye and he gave the boy one medicine.

“I held his leg while Faseun held his hands, Taye strangulated him till he died.

“I was given his two hands and the heart.

“I sold one hand for N20,000, while I gave out the other hand and the heart for free.”

In his own confession, Fadare said he used the deceased’s head and legs for money rituals.

