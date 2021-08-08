Metro & Crime

Herbalists kill man who approached them for money rituals

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Five men are now being interrogated by the Osun State Police Command for their involvement in the ritual killing of one Ayoade Fasesan Moses in the state.

The suspects: Faseun Afolabi, Fadare Afolabi, and one Taiwo, who were paraded by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wole Olokode, at the police headquarters in Osogbo, confessed to the offence.

Other suspects paraded alongside the ritualists for armed robbery were Kolapo Kehinde, 23; Oyeniyi Sodiq, 27; and Olatunji Saheed, 21.

Also paraded were Kolapo Akanmu, 31, and Korede Yekini, 23, who were arrested at different areas and towns in the state.

According to the police boss, the suspect (Faseun Afolabi), who initially denied to have knowledge of the whereabouts of the ritual victim, but confirmed that he knew him, finally confessed to have conspired with two of his cohorts, Fadare Afolabi and Taiwo, surname yet unknown, to kill the victim.

While parading them, the CP revealed that the ritualists had confessed to have butchered and sold the heart of their victim to one Adeleke Kabiru at the cost N15,000, while the head, leg and wrists were sold to Adeleke Kabiru, Oloyede Maruf, Oseni Mukaila and Badmus Sairu.

Olokode said: “However, after the police the investigation, all the suspects were arrested except the said Taiwo, who is now at large, but in no distance time, the police would fish him out.

“It was the principal suspect who led the detectives to Fidibomi Area of Ikirun where the victim was killed, butchered and the remaining parts buried.

“The remains of deceased was exhumed and taken to UNIOSUN morgue for autopsy, where the mother of the victim identified the last cloth worn by her son (victim).

“Efforts are ongoing to nab the fleeing suspect and the arrested ones will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

“The suspect (Faseun Afolabi) who initially denied to have knowledge of the whereabouts of the victim but confirmed that he knew him, finally confessed to have conspired with two of his cohorts Fadare Afolabi and Taiwo surname yet unknown to kill the victim.”

Olokode listed dangerous weapons recovered from the robbery suspects to be one cut-to-size single barrel gun, one laptop computer, a cargo lady motorcycle and five live cartridges.

Speaking with newsmen, Afolabi, one of the herbalists, said: “One 35-year-old, Ayo, came to my place for a money ritual and I told him it’s hard but he insisted on it and as a result of this, I approached another herbalist friend, Fadare Afolabi, who told me that we can use the boy for our own money ritual.

“Fadare called one man called Taye and he gave the boy one medicine.

“I held his leg while Faseun held his hands, Taye strangulated him till he died.

“I was given his two hands and the heart.

“I sold one hand for N20,000, while I gave out the other hand and the heart for free.”

In his own confession, Fadare said he used the deceased’s head and legs for money rituals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu plans world-class infrastructure on Lagos Island

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

… kicks-off Adeniji Adele Road ,Oke-Popo, Tapa roads *Akiolu to traders: Don’t make life difficult for Nigerians Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday said that arrangements have been completed by his administration to embark on construction of world-class infrastructure on Lagos Island. This was even as theOba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu has […]
Metro & Crime

Kogi govt. laments loss of medical equipment worth billions

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja   Following the widespread vandalisation and looting of government properties by hoodlums and arsonists, the Kogi State government has said it has medical equipment and consumables worth billions of naira. The Kogi Police Command had on Wednesday, paraded 56 suspected hoodlums alleged of looting and vandalisation of medical equipment and agricultural inputs […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest car thieves in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects and recovery of a car, snatched by armed robbers who killed the owner of the vehicle.   The incident occurred on Saturday at  about 10:pm, along Zoo Road, near Shoprite when the suspected robbers shot at the driver of the car, identified as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica