Herbegbeyin set for comedy show tomorrow

Comedian and Voice Compere, Adeniran Oyewole, popularly known as Herbegbeyin alongside his team, has affirmed that all is now set towards the Herbegbeyin Undiluted 4.0 comedy show billed to hold tomorrow, at the Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Guests will experience rib cracking jokes from brilliant comedians that include Asiri, Doctor Frique, Mr. Talk, MC Rhelax, Elijah Daniel, BBQ, Prince Da Psalmist, HPrince, Okandeji, Adeola Testimony, and MC Dee. Speaking about the show, Herbegbeyin said the show tagged; The Thanksgiving edition, is simply an expression of gratitude to his fans and family who have stood with him through the time and tides. “For people who have stood with me through tough the time and have crossed that embargo with me. It is a moment of gratitude, music and of course intense laughter from me and my friends,” he said.

 

