Herconomy, Amazon host recruitment week for Nigerian women

Amazon Global and Herconomy, a female-focused Fintech platform, have partnered to provide an opportunity for talented professional Nigerian women “to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark through a one-week recruitment exercise, which was the first of its kind in the country. According to Herconomy, it is a global partnership that will open doors for Nigerian women to be recruited across Europe by Amazon. It showcased about 45 job opportunities open to Nigerians (both men and women) and Africans to work within and outside the continent, Europe, and the Middle East.

The Amazon Recruitment Week, which concluded recently through the zoom digital platform, was set up to shed more light, knowledge and insight into the opportu-nities available at the global brand. Throughout the duration of the exercise, the Amazon team spoke with the Herconomy community and help them understand and appreciate that their skills, experience and expertise are valuable.

Useful insights were shared on proper interview techniques in order to equip them to be able to clinch their dream jobs at Amazon or even with other big technology firms. “It’s not a coincidence we’ve started this drive as we lead up to women’s month and indeed International Women’s Day 2022. I’m encouraging women to take up space and break the bias! If you have foundational skills which you are passionate about and wish to develop into specialised streams,’’ said the Founder of Herconomy, Ife Durosinmi-Etti.

