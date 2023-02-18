Herconomy births How she does it documentary series

Nigeria’s leading female- focused financial platform, Herconomy, has birthed a new documentary series tagged, How She Does It Project, which is a bold move in celebrating and uplifting women.

The financial service and community based outfit is steady on a mission to empower women through various means, such as capacity building, enterprise challenges, and training sessions. How She Does It is a documentary series produced by Herconomy to showcase talented women in various industries.

The series features episodes on talents such as Atinuke Stanley- Pepple, Imabong Akpan, Mary Edoro, Chidinma Uzoma and Giwa Oluwafunke Ajose. These women are making significant contributions and accomplishing incredible feats in their various industries. Despite facing numerous obstacles and biases, they continue to break barriers, push boundaries and challenge the status quo.

With this new project, Herconomy aims to inspire those who have been unable to take the plunge and go after their dreams because they have not seen any visible representation of their dreams or the reality they would like to live.

Speaking about the How She Does It series, Ife Durosinmi-Etti says, “these stories are set to encourage other women to be confident and showcase what they can bring to the table.”

Since Herconomy’s inception in 2019 they have been uplifting and empowering women.

Last year, the woman-focused community championed the Each Woman Bring One Campaign. The campaign was a movement that was launched on World Savings Day, in October 2022. After noticing only 35% of women in Nigeria had formal bank accounts, Herconomy decided to change the narrative with a campaign that sparked growth.

