News

Herconomy births How she does it documentary series

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Herconomy births How she does it documentary series

Nigeria’s leading female- focused financial platform, Herconomy, has birthed a new documentary series tagged, How She Does It Project, which is a bold move in celebrating and uplifting women.

The financial service and community based outfit is steady on a mission to empower women through various means, such as capacity building, enterprise challenges, and training sessions. How She Does It is a documentary series produced by Herconomy to showcase talented women in various industries.

The series features episodes on talents such as Atinuke Stanley- Pepple, Imabong Akpan, Mary Edoro, Chidinma Uzoma and Giwa Oluwafunke Ajose. These women are making significant contributions and accomplishing incredible feats in their various industries. Despite facing numerous obstacles and biases, they continue to break barriers, push boundaries and challenge the status quo.

With this new project, Herconomy aims to inspire those who have been unable to take the plunge and go after their dreams because they have not seen any visible representation of their dreams or the reality they would like to live.

 

Speaking about the How She Does It series, Ife Durosinmi-Etti says, “these stories are set to encourage other women to be confident and showcase what they can bring to the table.”

Since Herconomy’s inception in 2019 they have been uplifting and empowering women.

Last year, the woman-focused community championed the Each Woman Bring One Campaign. The campaign was a movement that was launched on World Savings Day, in October 2022. After noticing only 35% of women in Nigeria had formal bank accounts, Herconomy decided to change the narrative with a campaign that sparked growth.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obi, Prof. Yakubu, Kwankwaso To Speak At Chatam House

Posted on Author Reporter

    As Nigerians gear towards casting their votes come February, three of the main actors, Labour party flagbearer, Peter Obi, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) torchbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will be guests at the Chatam House research event. The independent policy institute […]
News

Fayemi’s wife advocates more women in leadership positions

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Bisi, wife of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, is backing women for more political positions. Mrs Fayemi spoke yesterday in Ijero Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area, during the third edition of an empowerment programme organized by member representing Ijero/Ekiti West/Efon House of Representatives Omowumi Ogunlola. Some of the items donated were an ICT Centre to  […]
News Top Stories

Kalu condemns raid on Odili’s residence, demands investigation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has condemned the gestapo raid of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili, describing it as a cruel, undemocratic and uncivilized act. Kalu, who made the assertion yesterday, while reacting to the invasion of the residence of the judge by security […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica