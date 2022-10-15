News

Herconomy unfolds Each Woman Bring One campaign

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Herconomy has stepped up its empowerment programme for women, as its unfolded a new way of banking for women, titled; Each Woman Bring One campaign, which is geared at encouraging more women to be financial literary and involve in profitable economic activities and investments. Herconomy is Nigeria’s largest female-focused community, empowering women with the resources needed to succeed, save money and access opportunities.

With a goal to financially empower one million women by 2025, Herconomy provides financial services, capacity building, and other opportunities to a community of over 60,000 members, as well as connecting women with professional and business leaders with exclusive resources. Speaking at the media launch, the Chief Technical Officer of Herconomy, Rahmat Lasisi, said the mission of the group, which since the launch of its AGS Tribe in 2019 and Herconomy’s inception in 2021; ‘‘is to empower women in Nigeria and beyond to be financially independent, thereby contributing to the socioeconomic development of their ecosystem.

This is in line with our vision to empower one million women by the year 2025.” While the Founder of Herconomy, Ife Durosinmi- Etti, said that; ‘‘Each Woman Bring One’ Campaign, is Herconomy’s way of encouraging women to save as a community and access even more opportunities.’’ She further stated that; ‘‘To be a part of the Each Woman Bring One’ campaign, as the name implies, all you have to do is encourage another woman to begin her saving journey on the Herconomy app by impacting her with your personal saving story.

The project, she said, is Herconomy’s way of “further working to reduce the number of women who are excluded from financial services We have set an ambitious target of reaching 50,000 women and having them become active savers on our platform by December 2022.” Through video demonstration, the Associate Product Manager of Herconomy, Opral Ogbuigwe, took the audience through the workings of the App, stating some of the services, which include Vault, Float, Plans, Accountability Partners and Discounts; as well as an array of products and services that can be assessed following an on boarding process in less than two minutes. In furtherance of this new initiative, Herconomy introduced its plans for World Savings Day 2022, which comes up on October 31. This year, Herconomy will host a hybrid event featuring sessions with a number of Nigerian and global women business leaders in different fields.

 

Our Reporters

