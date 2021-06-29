Herder jailed three years for N4m fraud

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State yesterday sentenced a 46-yearold herdsman, Amuda Usman, to three years’ imprisonment over N4 million fraud.

The state prosecutor, Mr. Muyiwa Ogunleye, had told the court that the convict agreed to be rearing cows for the victim but he breached the contract by selling the cows without informing the owner.

Giving evidence before the court, the victim, Babatunde, said Usman lied that 30 of the 45 cows he bought for the convict died, and no trace of the carcass was found.

He said the convict had paid N500,000 at the police station and promised to pay N4 million balance which he failed to do.

Babatunde told the court that Usman used his two houses at Erin- Osun in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state as collateral but refused to pay the money.

The Investigative Police Officer (IPO), Asifat Akanbi, who also testified before the court, said there was no trace of the dead cows as claimed by the convict. Usman appealed to the court to pity his three wives and 14 children, and be lenient in sentencing him.

Delivering judgement, Justice Lifu noted that the convict had confessed in a statement he made to the Committee on Fulani/Bororo Matters, set up by Hon. Mudashiru Toogun that he sold 15 cows and failed to remit the money to the owner.

Lifu also queried why the convict failed to inform the owner if truly the cows died, and concluded that he deliberately duped Babatunde of the cows.

The judge thereby sentenced the herder to three years’ imprisonment starting from November 5, 2020 when he has been in prison. He also ordered Usman to return N4 million, being the balance of the cows, to the owner

