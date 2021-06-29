Metro & Crime

Herder jailed three years for N4m fraud

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo Comment(0)

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State yesterday sentenced a 46-yearold herdsman, Amuda Usman, to three years’ imprisonment over N4 million fraud.

 

The state prosecutor, Mr. Muyiwa Ogunleye, had told the court that the convict agreed to be rearing cows for the victim but he breached the contract by selling the cows without informing the owner.

 

Giving evidence before the court, the victim, Babatunde, said Usman lied that 30 of the 45 cows he bought for the convict died, and no trace of the carcass was found.

 

He said the convict had paid N500,000 at the police station and promised to pay N4 million balance which he failed to do.

 

Babatunde told the court that Usman used his two houses at Erin- Osun in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state as collateral but refused to pay the money.

The Investigative Police Officer (IPO), Asifat Akanbi, who also testified before the court, said there was no trace of the dead cows as claimed by the convict. Usman appealed to the court to pity his three wives and 14 children, and be lenient in sentencing him.

 

Delivering judgement, Justice Lifu noted that the convict had confessed in a statement he made to the Committee on Fulani/Bororo Matters, set up by Hon. Mudashiru Toogun that he sold 15 cows and failed to remit the money to the owner.

 

Lifu also queried why the convict failed to inform the owner if truly the cows died, and concluded that he deliberately duped Babatunde of the cows.

 

The judge thereby sentenced the herder to three years’ imprisonment starting from November 5, 2020 when he has been in prison. He also ordered Usman to return N4 million, being the balance of the cows, to the owner

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo crt jails LAUTECH student over love fraud

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

…as Ogun crt remands socialite over N35m biz fraud An Oyo State High Court Monday sentenced a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oluwatoyin Henry, to six months imprisonment for duping a love bird of $1,200 while presenting himself as a United States of America citizen.   Oluwatoyin was prosecuted and his conviction […]
Metro & Crime

There won’t be banditry, ethnic violence in Kano – Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Saturday declared that his administration will continue to ensure that the ancient commercial city remains the most peaceful state in the country, devoid of insurgency, banditry, ethnic unrest and discrimination. Ganduje, who spoke during a Town Hall meeting/presentations to mark his six-year anniversary as governor, described Kano […]
Metro & Crime

Four suspected rice smugglers arraigned in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command 1, has arraigned four suspects before the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for allegedly belonging to a smuggling syndicate who imported foreign rice into the country without payment of the approved import duties. The accused – Azeez Zonu, Ebenezer Adeyemi, Adeniyi Olalekan and Salahudeen Taiye […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica