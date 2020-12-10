Herders attack Amotekun operatives in Ondo

…corps arrests cattle rustlers, herdsman

Herdsmen yesterday attacked men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known Amotekun Corps at Osi community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state. The operatives were attacked while attempting to arrest the herdsmen and their cows who destroyed crops on farmlands in the community. One of the herdsmen was apprehended alongside 16 cows while some of the herders escaped after attacking the corps. The Amotekun Corps also arrested two cattle rustlers who dispossessed a man, Alhaji Ilyasu, of his cows.

The Corps Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said in Akure that Amotekun had arrested over 100 suspects since it started operations. Adeleye also explained that his men responded to a distress call from the farmers and apprehended the 16 cows and the herders.

He said: “Some farmers from Osi community ran to the office, complaining that their farms had been destroyed by herds. “We sent our men there to assess the situation and found out that the herds were actually on the farm. So we invited the herdsmen. “But unfortunately, on getting there, they attacked our men with knives and other dangerous weapons. We were able to arrest one of the herders named Abdulkadir Mohammed.” Adeleye said the two cattle rustlers were arrested based on intelligence gathering.

The Commander said Amotekun had recovered a Nissan Serena marked LAGOS FJ 423 KRD, brought by the suspected rustlers to steal cows belonging to Ilyasu He added: “Alhaji Ilyasu, a Fulani, came to us that some people came with a Serena bus to steal his cattle. They came to us and we sent our men out. We were able to recover the vehicle they wanted to use in stealing the cows. We also recovered the cows.

“We were able to trace some of the rustlers who ran away to somewhere in Ogun State. We have apprehended two suspects, Sudauna Gombe and Ogunyale Sola. The latter was the driver of the abandoned Serena bus.

“We have handed them over to the Agro Department of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for detailed investigation. “The cattle rustling case occurred near NIROWI forest on Ore- Lagos Expressway. “We recovered two cows, which we have returned to the Fulani man that owns them. We brought the vehicle to our office here because the rustlers ran away and abandoned the vehicle. But we were able to arrest those involved and they had confessed that they had been in the trade for some time.” Adeleye also said that Amotekun Corps arrested a suspect, Lawal Abubakar, along Ago Panu Forest near Owo in possession of an unlicensed gun.

The commander said the security agency held a series of meetings with the leaders of Myetti Allah from Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states on the benefits of Amotekun for their trade and the communities where they operate.

